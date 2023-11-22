Revamp your productivity with this Black Friday saving on the Dell Latitude 5330

Dell’s Black Friday sale is well underway and if you’re in the market for a new work laptop then look no further than the incredible deal currently running on the Dell Latitude 5330.

Available in a bunch of configurations, you can tailor-make the Dell Latitude 5330 powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors to meet your specific needs and save up to 40% as part of the Black Friday sale. That's a huge saving to be had and one that's well worth nabbing if you're a hybrid worker who needs a reliable and secure laptop to get them through the day, whether that's at home or at the office.

Up to 40% off

from £701.28 View Deal

Of course, there are plenty of options out there when it comes to work laptops so you might be wondering what it is that allows the Dell Latitude 5330 to stand out from the crowd.

For starters, it’s one of the few laptops out there that can latch on to two network connections at one time. That’s right, Dell’s ExpressConnect connect feature can help you mitigate any drop outs on the public Wi-Fi at your local cafe by simultaneously hotspotting with your phone to make sure that you’re always connected when you need to be.

Alternatively, if you need to upload or download a bunch of files quickly, you can even make use of two separate Wi-Fi connections to blitz through the process in next to no-time, so you don’t have to spend ages looking at a progress bar.

There’s even support for Wi-Fi 6E so if you’re lucky enough to have a super-fast router that espouses a Wi-Fi 6E connection, you’ll be able to make the most of it with the Dell Latitude 5330.

As with any work device however, security is just as paramount as performance which is why you’ll be glad to know that Dell hasn’t skimped here either.

Via its FHD IR camera, the Latitude 5330 packs an ingenious ‘onlooker detector’ which can alert you if it sees someone trying to read what’s on your screen. The software then adds a texture to the screen to block the onlooker’s vision and prevent them from seeing any sensitive information.

When you’re at the office and you need to step away from your laptop for a moment, the Latitude 5330’s camera can sense that you’ve walked away and lock your device accordingly. It can even unlock itself when you sit back down and your face comes into view – it really is that seamless.

Luckily, all of these features don’t hamper the Latitude 5330’s longevity as its larger fan can help to keep the laptop cool and ensure that everything under the hood is optimised to suit your workload. Plus, you can get up to 80% back from just a 60-minute charge, which is perfect if you’ve got a limited amount of time before you need to dash from the nearest charging point.

You’d be hard pressed to find a more versatile work laptop right now, and while you can nab up to 40% off the Dell Latitude 5330 in the Black Friday sale, there’s never been a better time to upgrade.

If you want to see what other deals Dell is running in its Black Friday sale, be sure to check out the sale's homepage for even more eye-catching offers up to 40% off.

