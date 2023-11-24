PS5 DualSense Midnight Black controller drops to lowest price ever

Sony generally charges a lot of money for its PS5 DualSense controllers due to all of the advanced technology stuffed inside. But today is your lucky day, with Amazon slashing 35% off the price.

The PlayStation DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller is now available for as little as £38.99, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the PS5 pad.

The DualSense controller usually costs £59.99, so you’re saving as much as £21 by taking the plunge for this fantastic Black Friday deal.

The Midnight Black colourway looks great too, with the all-black design giving us nostalgia for the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 controllers. This makes this DualSense controller a great option for those who aren’t a fan of the rebranded white design.

Of course, having a spare controller is also useful for multiplayer, especially for games such as EA Sports FC and Lego Star Wars. And even when you have no friends over, it’s handy to have a back-up controller when one runs out of battery.

The Midnight Black version of the controller flaunts all of the same features as the default option, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion detection and speakers. The controller can be recharged via the bundled USB-C cable too, so you won’t need to worry about buying extra batteries.

This also makes a fantastic Christmas present for any loved ones who already own a PS5 or are getting one from Santa in the near future. So make sure you pounce on this deal before the Black Friday sale event is over.

