Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS5 DualSense Midnight Black controller drops to lowest price ever

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Sony generally charges a lot of money for its PS5 DualSense controllers due to all of the advanced technology stuffed inside. But today is your lucky day, with Amazon slashing 35% off the price.

The PlayStation DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller is now available for as little as £38.99, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the PS5 pad.

Grab the PS5 DualSense Midnight Black controller for just £38.99

Grab the PS5 DualSense Midnight Black controller for just £38.99

Having a spare PS5 controller is always useful, whether you main pad runs out of battery or a friend comes over for multiplayer action. The fetching Midnight Black model is now available with a 35% discount thanks to the Black Friday sale.

  • Amazon
  • Save 35%
  • Now £38.99
View Deal

The DualSense controller usually costs £59.99, so you’re saving as much as £21 by taking the plunge for this fantastic Black Friday deal.

The Midnight Black colourway looks great too, with the all-black design giving us nostalgia for the PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 controllers. This makes this DualSense controller a great option for those who aren’t a fan of the rebranded white design.

Of course, having a spare controller is also useful for multiplayer, especially for games such as EA Sports FC and Lego Star Wars. And even when you have no friends over, it’s handy to have a back-up controller when one runs out of battery.

The Midnight Black version of the controller flaunts all of the same features as the default option, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, motion detection and speakers. The controller can be recharged via the bundled USB-C cable too, so you won’t need to worry about buying extra batteries.

This also makes a fantastic Christmas present for any loved ones who already own a PS5 or are getting one from Santa in the near future. So make sure you pounce on this deal before the Black Friday sale event is over.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 just hit their lowest price yet

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 just hit their lowest price yet

Nick Rayner 16 mins ago
Best Black Friday 2023 Mobile Phone Deals

Best Black Friday 2023 Mobile Phone Deals

Lewis Painter 25 mins ago
Best Black Friday 2023 PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Best Black Friday 2023 PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Ryan Jones 34 mins ago
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Top offers on bundles, controllers and more

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Top offers on bundles, controllers and more

Adam Speight 41 mins ago
Amazon US has Beats Studio Pro for under half price on Black Friday

Amazon US has Beats Studio Pro for under half price on Black Friday

Chris Smith 41 mins ago
No Black Friday SIM-only deal comes close to this one

No Black Friday SIM-only deal comes close to this one

Lewis Painter 45 mins ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.