Protect yourself online with Surfshark’s incredible Black Friday VPN deal

The importance of having a VPN cannot be understated in the modern age but thanks to Surfshark’s ongoing Black Friday sale, there’s never been a better time to sign up and see what all the fuss is about.

For the budget conscious buyers out there, you’ll be glad to know that Surfhark’s Starter subscription, which includes access to VPN services, ad and cookie blockers, is now available for just £45.60 in total for the first 27 months (the last three of which have been added at no additional cost).

That’s a phenomenal deal for what is easily one of the best VPNs you can buy, so if all you want for the New Year is to improve your online security and prevent your data from falling into the wrong hands then this is the ideal bundle to go for.

Of course, if you’re completely new to this area of tech and aren’t quite sure what the benefits of a VPN are, then here’s a quick rundown of what to you need to know.

Every device, whether it’s a smartphone or a laptop, has an IP address – a unique code that not only identifies the device you’re using, but also its location. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) allows you to connect to the internet using an IP address in a different location to the one you’re currently in, effectively removing any chance of hackers tracking you down this way.

The need for a VPN is even more pertinent if you like to get some work done at your local cafe or library, as public Wi-Fi networks can be easily hacked into, and unless you have an active VPN while you’re connected, your data is just up for grabs to anyone on the hunt for it.

With all that in mind, the need for a VPN has never been more important, but there’s a lot that Surfshark gets right that propels it above the other VPN services on the market. When you open up the app, there’s a ‘Quick-connect’ button to protect yourself quickly, but if you want to see a webpage in the way that it might be seen elsewhere in the world then you can tap into a VPN from almost anywhere in the globe, whether it be New York, Kuala Lumpur or Hong Kong.

If you do most of your internet browsing from a computer or laptop then you’ll be glad to know that you can also install a Surfshark extension to browsers like Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, so you can connect in just a few clicks as soon as you log on.

Surfshark was already an easy VPN service to recommend but when it’s going for such a cheap price this Black Friday, there’s never been a better time to sign up and keep your online persona protected.

This article has been published in partnership with Surfshark. You can read about our partnership policies here.

