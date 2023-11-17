Premium memory foam mattress crashes in price by almost £150 this Black Friday

Amazon is offering a huge £147 discount on the Simba memory foam mattress this Black Friday.

You can now buy a double Simba Premium Seven-Zoned Foam Mattress through Amazon for just £273. With an RRP of £420, you’ll be saving a lot of money by taking the plunge this Black Friday.

The double mattress is a 135 x 190cm mattress, and there are also similar 35% off savings on the Single (90 x 190) and King (150 x 200) size mattresses through Amazon at the moment.

Simba’s double premium memory foam mattress has an open cell foam, with 30x the airflow of standard memory foam, which supposedly helps with its temperature control. Then there’s a support base with seven zones to give more cushioning support for potential pressure points like hips and shoulders. Also, there’s a knitted mattress cover to help protect against allergens.

The foam can also adapt to your favourite sleeping positions and support you from all angles for the best result possible. It’s also 19cm deep and machine wash compatible, with a promise of cooler, fresher and more supportive foam.

There’s an incredible warranty as well. In addition to its three year cover, you can have a 100 night trial period to make sure that it’s the right fit for you.

Simba is an all-round reliable brand, with many of its mattresses featuring in our list of best mattresses over the years.

So if a big saving on a premium memory foam mattress is something you’re after, then this mattress discount, on the double or one of the other sizes, is going to be the perfect purchase for you this Black Friday.

