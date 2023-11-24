Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel Watch is almost half the price of its successor this Black Friday

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday is finally here, making it the perfect time to pick up that bit of tech you’ve had your eye on these past few months – and hopefully at a discount!

If you’ve been eyeing the Google Pixel Watch, we’ve got great news: it’s currently almost half the price of the newer Pixel Watch 2 at Amazon, bringing it down to a much more affordable £189 than its regular £339 RRP.

Get 44% off the Google Pixel Watch at Amazon

Get 44% off the Google Pixel Watch at Amazon

Amazon has slashed 44% off the £339 RRP of the Pixel Watch, bringing it down to a much more tempting £189. While the newer Pixel Watch 2 boasts various improvements, at its discounted price, the OG Pixel Watch is well worth considering.

  • Amazon
  • 44% off
  • £189
View Deal

Looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, we can see that the £189 deal represents the lowest the Pixel Watch has been since its launch in 2022. That means, despite the fact there’s a newer Pixel Watch 2, the original Pixel Watch remains a pretty tempting Black Friday buy.

Is the Google Pixel Watch worth buying?

Apps on the Google Pixel Watch
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

A good Wear OS showcase

Pros

  • Cleaner feeling version of Wear OS
  • Crisp display
  • Fitbit added into the mix

Cons

  • Battery drain
  • Awkward to change straps
  • Sub-par sports tracking

The Google Pixel Watch is officially Google’s first proper foray into the world of smartwatches and fitness trackers – if you ignore the fact it bought out Fitbit a couple of years ago, anyway.

In terms of looks, it’s hard to be disappointed with Google’s wearable. The display is crisp and slick, with a circular design that more resembles classic wristwatches than the competing Apple Watch, combined with removable straps that let you switch up the look at a moment’s notice – though we did find the process a little fiddly and awkward compared to other smartwatches.

Google used its Fitbit purchase to bring various Fitbit features to the Pixel Watch, along with a clean version of Wear OS that delivered a solid everyday experience, even if the sports tracking was a little sub-par.

Still, at a discounted £189, the Google Pixel Watch can comfortably outpace the similarly-priced competition, making this deal a tempting one indeed.

To find out more, take a look at our Google Pixel Watch review.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

The Fitbit Charge 6 races to below $100 in Black Friday stunner

The Fitbit Charge 6 races to below $100 in Black Friday stunner

Chris Smith 1 min ago
Best Black Friday TV deals live: Save on OLED, Mini-LED and 4K TVs

Best Black Friday TV deals live: Save on OLED, Mini-LED and 4K TVs

Kob Monney 20 mins ago
OnePlus Pad is a Black Friday tablet steal at Amazon US

OnePlus Pad is a Black Friday tablet steal at Amazon US

Chris Smith 29 mins ago
PS5 DualSense Midnight Black controller drops to lowest price ever

PS5 DualSense Midnight Black controller drops to lowest price ever

Ryan Jones 35 mins ago
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 just hit their lowest price yet

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 just hit their lowest price yet

Nick Rayner 51 mins ago
Best Black Friday 2023 Mobile Phone Deals

Best Black Friday 2023 Mobile Phone Deals

Lewis Painter 59 mins ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.