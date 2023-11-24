The Pixel Watch is almost half the price of its successor this Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, making it the perfect time to pick up that bit of tech you’ve had your eye on these past few months – and hopefully at a discount!
If you’ve been eyeing the Google Pixel Watch, we’ve got great news: it’s currently almost half the price of the newer Pixel Watch 2 at Amazon, bringing it down to a much more affordable £189 than its regular £339 RRP.
Get 44% off the Google Pixel Watch at Amazon
Amazon has slashed 44% off the £339 RRP of the Pixel Watch, bringing it down to a much more tempting £189. While the newer Pixel Watch 2 boasts various improvements, at its discounted price, the OG Pixel Watch is well worth considering.
Looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, we can see that the £189 deal represents the lowest the Pixel Watch has been since its launch in 2022. That means, despite the fact there’s a newer Pixel Watch 2, the original Pixel Watch remains a pretty tempting Black Friday buy.
Is the Google Pixel Watch worth buying?
A good Wear OS showcase
Pros
- Cleaner feeling version of Wear OS
- Crisp display
- Fitbit added into the mix
Cons
- Battery drain
- Awkward to change straps
- Sub-par sports tracking
The Google Pixel Watch is officially Google’s first proper foray into the world of smartwatches and fitness trackers – if you ignore the fact it bought out Fitbit a couple of years ago, anyway.
In terms of looks, it’s hard to be disappointed with Google’s wearable. The display is crisp and slick, with a circular design that more resembles classic wristwatches than the competing Apple Watch, combined with removable straps that let you switch up the look at a moment’s notice – though we did find the process a little fiddly and awkward compared to other smartwatches.
Google used its Fitbit purchase to bring various Fitbit features to the Pixel Watch, along with a clean version of Wear OS that delivered a solid everyday experience, even if the sports tracking was a little sub-par.
Still, at a discounted £189, the Google Pixel Watch can comfortably outpace the similarly-priced competition, making this deal a tempting one indeed.
To find out more, take a look at our Google Pixel Watch review.
