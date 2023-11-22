Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Pixel Buds Pro are now absurdly cheap on Amazon

Jon Mundy

Amazon is selling the Google Pixel Buds Pro ludicrously cheap this Black Friday week.

Click on the deal button below and you’ll find the Google Pixel Buds Pro selling for just £120. They usually cost £199, which means you’re saving £79, or 40%.

Save 40% on the Google Pixel Buds Pro this Black Friday

Amazon is selling the brilliant Google Pixel Buds Pro for just £120 this Black Friday, marking a 40% discount.

That’s a truly excellent price for one of the top sets of true wireless earphones on the market. It’s even cheaper than Google’s Black Friday deal price of £129, too.

The Pixel Buds Pro has got all the features you’d want from such a thing, including ANC, wireless charging, and multipoint support. What with this being Google’s official flagship ‘buds, you also get the tightest Android integration around. It really is a doddle to pair these.

We scored the Google Pixel Buds Pro 4 out of 5 in our review, finding that “They sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks,” whilst also praising the quality of the active noise cancellation (ANC).

These buds have a nice fresh design, too, which stands out from the dry and serious premium crowd. They’re very comfortable to wear, and they benefit from an IPX4 rating, so you don’t need to worry about using them when it starts to rain.

“For the price, these are worth considering if you’re after an easy-to-use, comfortable pair of buds for an Android phone,” we concluded. We said that with the full £199 price tag in mind, so you can probably guess how much the Pixel Buds Pro have gone up in our estimation as part of this Black Friday deal.

