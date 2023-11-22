Pixel 8 is now the same price as the Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 8 has been on the market for less than two months, but it’s already received a huge £100 discount as part of the Currys Black Friday sales event.

Indeed, with this current price of £599, the Pixel 8 is currently the same price as the Pixel 7 RRP over on the Google website. You’ll need to apply the code PIXEL100 at checkout, though.

That’s a great price for one of our favourite phones of the moment. We awarded the Pixel 8 a 4.5-star score in our review, calling it “An undeniably strong camera-focused smartphone with charming AI features and exceptional long-term software support.”

Let’s break those qualities down a little. The Pixel 8 takes some of the best pictures possible for £699, let alone this new Black Friday deal price of £599. Google’s image processing smarts are to the fore here, capturing crisp, contrasty, almost eerily clear snaps from a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide.

It can even perform clever tricks after you’ve taken the shot, such as removing photobombers and ensuring that everyone is smiling in group shots. That touches upon the “charming AI features” part of our summary.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 8 can do things like real time transcription and translation, while Now Playing means that it’s always listening out to identify the track that’s playing in your vicinity (should you wish it to).

How about that “long-term software support”? Google has committed to an unprecedented seven years of updates for the Pixel 8, meaning it’ll still be gaining support in 2030.

Throw in a tidy, compact design and Google’s gloriously crisp UI, and you have yourself a brilliant phone. At this price, the Pixel 8 could be the bargain of Black Friday.