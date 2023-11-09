One of the top memory foam mattresses is going cheap for Black Friday

Emma’s multi-layer memory foam mattress is one of the best options out there for a good night’s sleep, and it’s now mega cheap for Black Friday.

Those looking for a new double mattress might be interested to hear that they can save about a third off the previous asking price when choosing this deal.

The Emma Memory Foam Mattress would have set you back £570 but as part of Argos’ Black Friday sale, you can nab it for just £379. That’s a massive saving of £191.

Black Friday Emma Memory Foam Deal Previously priced at £570, you can buy an Emma Original Memory Foam Mattress for your double bed for just £379 through Argos. Argos

Was £570

Now £379 View Deal

If you’re new to memory foam, this product is one of the best examples of it and a great place to start. The material contours itself to fit your body, making for a far more comfortable experience. There’s temperature regulating that evaporates moisture and gives extra breathability, as well as five different adaptive zones to distribute your body weight evenly and provide the most comfortable night’s sleep possible.

Even if you’re unsure about whether a product like this is for you, you can’t argue with the length of its trial period. Emma gives you a total of 200 nights to ensure that it’s a mattress that suits you, and there are discounts across Emma memory foam mattresses of all sizes on Argos if a double doesn’t suit you.

When we tested the Emma Original Mattress, it scored a very high 4.5-star rating. We loved its washable cover, support, easy portability thanks to handles on the mattress and its great level of heat dissipation. Ultimately, when the value and comfort are both as good as what you’ll find with this product, it’s a no-brainer when it’s on offer.

A great value mattress becomes an even more tempting buying suggestion with big cut-price deals like this one. If you’ve been considering a memory foam mattress for quite some time, a discount like this might be a great opportunity to take the plunge.