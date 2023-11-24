Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

No Black Friday SIM-only deal comes close to this one

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday 2023 is finally here, and while it’s a great time to pick up a discounted smartphone, it’s also an excellent time for contracts – even those that don’t come with a new smartphone.

One such tempting SIM-only deal comes from Smarty, and is offering unlimited calls and texts along with 32GB of 5G data to use every month for just £8 per month with nothing to pay upfront.

Get a SIM-only contract with 32GB of data for just £8 per month

Get a SIM-only contract with 32GB of data for just £8 per month

If you don’t need a new smartphone, you can pick up this tempting Smarty contract deal that bundles 32GB of data, unlimited calls and texts for just £8 per month.

  • Smarty
  • 32GB of data
  • £9 per month
View Deal

It’s worth noting that the data allowance will drop down to 16GB after the first 12 months, but even then, it’s still a steal at just £8 per month.

It’s a 24-month contract that includes free roaming in Europe and unlimited access to your monthly allowance while abroad. Given that some brands – like EE – charge a one-off fee to use your allowance abroad, it’s a solid offering from Smarty.

SIM-only contracts are a great alternative to more expensive phone + SIM contracts that tend to start around £20-25pm, especially if you’re happy with your current smartphone.

It can also be useful if you’ve bought a SIM-free smartphone during the Black Friday sales, negating the need to move to a Pay as you Go scheme.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Sony’s superb A80L OLED TV has received a cracking discount

Sony’s superb A80L OLED TV has received a cracking discount

Kob Monney 3 mins ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Adam Speight 14 mins ago
Catch this Black Friday drone deal on the DJI Mini 2 SE before it flies away

Catch this Black Friday drone deal on the DJI Mini 2 SE before it flies away

Hannah Davies 16 mins ago
You won’t want to miss out on this deal for Amazon’s flagship QLED TV

You won’t want to miss out on this deal for Amazon’s flagship QLED TV

Kob Monney 24 mins ago
This athlete-level fitness tracker just plummeted for Black Friday

This athlete-level fitness tracker just plummeted for Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 43 mins ago
Amazon’s outdoor security bundle is an instant winner

Amazon’s outdoor security bundle is an instant winner

Nick Rayner 45 mins ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.