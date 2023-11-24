No Black Friday SIM-only deal comes close to this one
Black Friday 2023 is finally here, and while it’s a great time to pick up a discounted smartphone, it’s also an excellent time for contracts – even those that don’t come with a new smartphone.
One such tempting SIM-only deal comes from Smarty, and is offering unlimited calls and texts along with 32GB of 5G data to use every month for just £8 per month with nothing to pay upfront.
Get a SIM-only contract with 32GB of data for just £8 per month
If you don’t need a new smartphone, you can pick up this tempting Smarty contract deal that bundles 32GB of data, unlimited calls and texts for just £8 per month.
- Smarty
- 32GB of data
- £9 per month
It’s worth noting that the data allowance will drop down to 16GB after the first 12 months, but even then, it’s still a steal at just £8 per month.
It’s a 24-month contract that includes free roaming in Europe and unlimited access to your monthly allowance while abroad. Given that some brands – like EE – charge a one-off fee to use your allowance abroad, it’s a solid offering from Smarty.
SIM-only contracts are a great alternative to more expensive phone + SIM contracts that tend to start around £20-25pm, especially if you’re happy with your current smartphone.
It can also be useful if you’ve bought a SIM-free smartphone during the Black Friday sales, negating the need to move to a Pay as you Go scheme.
