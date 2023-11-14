Ninja’s 4.5-star food processor has a juicy Black Friday deal attached

For anyone in the market for a food processor, Ninja’s is among the best you can get and it’s now heavily discounted.

The Ninja BN800UK is a premium processor that’s just been discounted in Currys’ Black Friday sale. It would have set you back £199.99 prior to the sale but right now it’s going for just £149. That’s a slick saving of £50.99 just waiting to be had.

This is a machine with five accessories, three speed levels and a capacity of 2.1 litres. Presenting itself as a 3-in-1 appliance, there is a single-serve cup, blending jug and food processor bowl included. With all important components being dishwasher-friendly, it’s an easy appliance to clean up after use.

Ninja Food Processor Deal You can make a big saving on a NINJA BN800UK Food Processor with Currys. What cost £199.99 just a couple of months ago now costs £149. Currys

Was £199.99

Now £149 View Deal

Its real party trick is its Auto-IQ automatic intelligence, offering blending and food processing programmes for the results you want at the touch of a button. With such a big scope for your machine, there’s even an Inspirational Recipe Guide included in the box, for you to get a full feel for its capabilities.

The processor scored a high 4.5-star rating in our review, with the tester describing its across-the-board performance as generally excellent.

They also detailed that it was most effective if you want the flexibility of a blender and food processor, as this gives you the best of both worlds. During testing, it was strong on tough ingredients like nuts thanks to a powerful 1200W motor. We also loved how easy the Auto-IQ made it to get perfect results with minimal effort.

For new ways to make delicious meals and drinks at home, Currys’ offer on Ninja’s 3-in-1 food processor is just too good to miss.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: