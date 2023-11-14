Ninja’s 4.5-star food processor has a juicy Black Friday deal attached
For anyone in the market for a food processor, Ninja’s is among the best you can get and it’s now heavily discounted.
The Ninja BN800UK is a premium processor that’s just been discounted in Currys’ Black Friday sale. It would have set you back £199.99 prior to the sale but right now it’s going for just £149. That’s a slick saving of £50.99 just waiting to be had.
This is a machine with five accessories, three speed levels and a capacity of 2.1 litres. Presenting itself as a 3-in-1 appliance, there is a single-serve cup, blending jug and food processor bowl included. With all important components being dishwasher-friendly, it’s an easy appliance to clean up after use.
Ninja Food Processor Deal
You can make a big saving on a NINJA BN800UK Food Processor with Currys. What cost £199.99 just a couple of months ago now costs £149.
- Currys
- Was £199.99
- Now £149
Its real party trick is its Auto-IQ automatic intelligence, offering blending and food processing programmes for the results you want at the touch of a button. With such a big scope for your machine, there’s even an Inspirational Recipe Guide included in the box, for you to get a full feel for its capabilities.
The processor scored a high 4.5-star rating in our review, with the tester describing its across-the-board performance as generally excellent.
They also detailed that it was most effective if you want the flexibility of a blender and food processor, as this gives you the best of both worlds. During testing, it was strong on tough ingredients like nuts thanks to a powerful 1200W motor. We also loved how easy the Auto-IQ made it to get perfect results with minimal effort.
For new ways to make delicious meals and drinks at home, Currys’ offer on Ninja’s 3-in-1 food processor is just too good to miss.
Our favourite Black Friday deals:
- Pixel 8 Pro with 250GB data – £149 upfront and just £29.99 a month
- Pixel 7a with 250GB data – £9 upfront and just £17.99 a month
- Samsung Galaxy A54 with 250GB data – £9 upfront and just £21.99 a month
- Nothing Ear (2) Wireless Earbuds – Was £129, now just £99
- Henry HVR160 Vacuum Cleaner – Was £159, now just £119
- Nothing Phone (2) SIM-Free – Was £629, now just £549
- Xbox Series X with Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 – Was £549.98, now just £409.99
- 2x Echo Pop Smart Speakers with Philips Hue Bulb – Was £103.97, now just £39.98