Ninja’s 3-in-1 toaster is now a Black Friday bargain

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

For all you kitchen tech aficionados out there, you’ll love this incredible Black Friday deal on the Ninja 3-in-1 toaster.

Picture a typical toaster and you’ll probably envision something completely different to this Ninja 3-in-1 device. This absolute beast can be used to also grill and cook paninis, making it the ideal appliance for anyone who loves a good sanwich.

Regardless of which style of cooking you opt for, Currys has placed a slick £20 Black Friday discount ont he device, letting you nab it for just £129 instead of £149.

Buy a Ninja Foodi 3-in-1 toaster, grill and panini press through Currys and you’ll save £20 from last month. What used to cost £149 is now going for just £129.

Even though it’s called a 3-in-1 for its toasting, grilling and panini pressing abilities, but the reality is that there are even more functions for you to enjoy. There are seven cooking modes including bagel, bake and defrost, seven different temperatures to choose from and room for two slices of bread. There’s even a recipe guide included in the box for those who want a bit more information on how to make the most of this appliance.

When we reviewed it last year, we were impressed, giving it 4-star rating. Our reviewer appreciated the device’s flexibility and the evenness of its toasting, even praising it as one of the most versatile toasters they’ve ever tested.

You can also catch messy crumbs in the removable crumb tray and there is a digital display, with a dial and button for controls. You can cancel it mid-cycle, so you nab a quick piece of toast if you’re in a hurry.

Ninja’s kitchen products have a reputation for their high quality and this 3-in-1 toaster is no different, so if you fancy taking the plunge then now’s your chance when it’s discounted for Black Friday.

