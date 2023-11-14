Need a new oven? This Black Friday deal lets you upgrade on the cheap

If it’s a new electric oven you’re looking for this November, then there’s a great saving on Currys as part of its ongoing Black Friday sale.

The Bosch Series 2 HHF113BA0B is a 66 litre mutifunction oven that will get your food well-cooked with a focus on even heating.

Prior to the Black Friday sale, the oven would have set you back £369 but if you head over to Currys right now then it can be yours for just £269, marking a tasty £100 reduction.

Bosch Series 2 oven £100 off deal Buy a Bosch Series 2 HHF113BR0B Electric Oven through Currys at the moment, and you’ll be paying £269 down from a previous price of £369, a saving of £100. Currys

The manufacturer promises a 3D Hotair system, which means it applies the same heat quickly and evenly to all three levels of the oven. There’s a normal oven setting, an integrated grill and five different possible shelf positions to cook food exactly how you like it.

It’s even more energy-efficient than most, with an energy rating of A meaning you’ll get great performance without having to worry about your energy bills, plus there’s a strong enamel coating to boot. Other protections includes a childproof lock to ensure that children can’t interfere or cause a hazard while cooking is taking place.

Everyday use is easy with a red LED display, dial controls and a programmable timer. These have all led to users being impressed – 337 Currys user reviews give it an average score of 4.5/5 stars.

The oven is available in either black or stainless steel, both options of which the deal applies to. As well as the oven itself, the box contains an insert grid, combination grid and universal pan.

Currys has a lot of extra installation and recycling options so you don’t have to do it yourself – recycling is £25, installation is £115 or installation with gas appliance disconnection is £125.

If your current oven is starting to show it’s age then now’s a great opportunity to upgrade to a newer set while this Bosch electric oven is going cheap.