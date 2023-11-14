Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need a new oven? This Black Friday deal lets you upgrade on the cheap

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

If it’s a new electric oven you’re looking for this November, then there’s a great saving on Currys as part of its ongoing Black Friday sale.

The Bosch Series 2 HHF113BA0B is a 66 litre mutifunction oven that will get your food well-cooked with a focus on even heating.

Prior to the Black Friday sale, the oven would have set you back £369 but if you head over to Currys right now then it can be yours for just £269, marking a tasty £100 reduction.

Bosch Series 2 oven £100 off deal

Bosch Series 2 oven £100 off deal

Buy a Bosch Series 2 HHF113BR0B Electric Oven through Currys at the moment, and you’ll be paying £269 down from a previous price of £369, a saving of £100.

  • Currys
  • Was £369.00
  • Now £269.00
View Deal

The manufacturer promises a 3D Hotair system, which means it applies the same heat quickly and evenly to all three levels of the oven. There’s a normal oven setting, an integrated grill and five different possible shelf positions to cook food exactly how you like it.

It’s even more energy-efficient than most, with an energy rating of A meaning you’ll get great performance without having to worry about your energy bills, plus there’s a strong enamel coating to boot. Other protections includes a childproof lock to ensure that children can’t interfere or cause a hazard while cooking is taking place.

Everyday use is easy with a red LED display, dial controls and a programmable timer. These have all led to users being impressed – 337 Currys user reviews give it an average score of 4.5/5 stars.

The oven is available in either black or stainless steel, both options of which the deal applies to. As well as the oven itself, the box contains an insert grid, combination grid and universal pan.

Currys has a lot of extra installation and recycling options so you don’t have to do it yourself – recycling is £25, installation is £115 or installation with gas appliance disconnection is £125.

If your current oven is starting to show it’s age then now’s a great opportunity to upgrade to a newer set while this Bosch electric oven is going cheap.

You might like…

Shark’s electric carpet cleaner now has a Black Friday price crash

Shark’s electric carpet cleaner now has a Black Friday price crash

Alec Evans 2 hours ago
Roku Streambar is now less than half price for Black Friday

Roku Streambar is now less than half price for Black Friday

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Galaxy S23 Ultra is back down to an outrageously cheap price

Galaxy S23 Ultra is back down to an outrageously cheap price

Jon Mundy 3 hours ago
The Galaxy A54 is this Black Friday’s bargain smartphone

The Galaxy A54 is this Black Friday’s bargain smartphone

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Best Buy’s Black Friday TV bargain is the one to beat

Best Buy’s Black Friday TV bargain is the one to beat

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Walmart’s raised the Black Friday bar with this Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal

Walmart’s raised the Black Friday bar with this Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.