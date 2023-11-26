Lenovo’s compact gaming powerhouse is £350 off for Black Friday

Gaming laptops are typically cumbersome beasts but this Lenovo machine lets you game on the go without needing a back readjustment afterwards. And, it’s on sale for Black Friday.

Lenovo’s range of gaming laptops is some of the best around. If you’ve considered one, now’s the best time, with the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 down to just £1,075, at £350 off right now.

Admittedly, this isn’t a gaming laptop at the high-end of things, with the RTX 4050 onboard, but Lenovo’s Legion Slim laptops offer innovative design to squeeze its components into a compact package so that does come at a premium. As such, this is a strong offer for under £1,100, especially given it will usually put you almost £1,500 out of pocket.

The full skinny on the specifications makes for excellent reading for those who want entry-level to mid-tier gaming performance on the go. You get the top-notch AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU alongside the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. That’s all backed up by a 14-inch 2.8K OLED 120Hz panel, making for a display that’s stunning for working on a day-to-day but also offers up a high pixel count and refresh rate for truly getting as much performance as you can out of the CPU and GPU.

The size is obviously a key selling point here, and it manages to cram all that power into a chassis that is just 20.79mm thin and weighs in under 1.75kg.

