Samsung’s lifestyle TVs have become very popular with customers, leading the way with their stylish look that mirrors that of a painting. For those looking to grab a deal ahead of Black Friday, there’s a great discount currently available.

Head over to eBay UK and you’ll find the 32-inch version of The Frame currently selling for £429. Apply the SAVENOW voucher that knocks over £70, to bring the price down to £354.

You will need to be quick though, as this is a limited time only deal, with the voucher code (SAVENOW) expiring at midnight, Thursday 16th November.

Last chance to get Samsung's The Frame TV with a big reduction

£354 with voucher applied View Deal

The Frame is part of Samsung’s lifestyle range of TVs, and is one that’s very well suited if you love art. It’s designed to mirror an art portrait (landscape), comes with a store that’s filled with art collections from across the world, and when not in use for watching TV, in its Art Mode it displays those pictures on the screen, seamlessly integrating into your home.

This version of The Frame 2023 comes with a matte screen that is very effective at reducing glare from various light sources in a home, ensuring that your attention will be what’s on screen on not on the glare affecting it. The bezel that surrounds the screen can be customised, with the option to change it for a more colourful look to fit your home.

It’s packaged with Samsung’s Mini One Connect box, that allows the TV to be hung on a wall without multiple cables trailing from it, making for a much cleaner installation.

And, The Frame is also a surprisingly good TV when we reviewed the bigger 55-inch version of the 2022 model. The picture quality is much better than you’d expected, with a good HDR performance, with colours that are wide ranging and expressive. It’s well covered in terms of gaming options, and the built-in sound system is not too shabby either.

If you’re an art fan, this one of the best TVs to enjoy your hobby. And with this eBay deal, it’s available for nearly half its price, but as we said before, you’ll need to act on this deal soon before it disappears.

