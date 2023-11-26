Honor’s top 2023 flagship drops to new lows for Cyber Monday

Black Friday 2023 might technically be over, but that doesn’t mean the deals are done, oh no. In fact, we’ve still got Cyber Monday to enjoy, with a plethora of deals on tech still available at most of the big UK retailers.

That, of course, includes Amazon, with some genuinely stunning deals on some of the most popular phones released in 2023.

That includes the Honor Magic 5 Pro, Honor’s top-end 2023 flagship. While that’d usually set you back a cool £949 – a surprisingly low RRP considering the tech on offer – it’s even more tempting during the Cyber Monday sales, with a whopping £250 off that brings it down to an impressive £699.

This is an incredible deal on the top-end 2023 flagship that manages to beat the £749 Lightning Deal during the Prime Day sales in October – and this time it’s available to anyone, regardless of whether they’re a Prime subscriber or not.

At £749, the Honor Magic 5 Pro is a whopping £100 cheaper than the £799 iPhone 15 while boasting significant hardware upgrades, from camera performance to display tech and charging prowess. This represents serious bang for your buck.

As you can see from the above price tracker, today’s discount on the Honor Magic 5 Pro represents the cheapest it has been in the past 30 days. But we can go back even further using Amazon product tracker Keepa. Using the tool, we can see that the £699 price tag represents the lowest the Honor Magic 5 Pro has been since its release earlier this year.

If you’re in the market for a new phone with a tempting discount, look no further.

Is the Honor Magic 5 Pro worth buying?

Honor's latest top-end flagship is certainly one to consider Pros IR-enabled 3D facial recognition

Top-end performance

Triple 50MP camera setup

All-day battery life Cons Can’t record video using ultrawide lens

No Portrait mode filters

Odd speaker placement

Poor 10x and 100x zoom performance

Honor doesn’t quite have the same brand recognition as Samsung or Apple in the UK, but the Honor Magic 5 Pro is well worth your consideration. Simply put, it’s a solid all-in-one package that, even at its regular price, massively undercuts the flagship competition.

That includes the design, which Honor says was inspired by the Gaudi curve, which essentially means it’s curvy. It’s not just a curvy chassis either; there’s also a 4-sided curved display and even a curved rear camera housing, which translates to a nice, comfortable in-hand feel.

The display is a highlight of the Magic 5 Pro. The 6.81-inch OLED display boasts a slick adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and advanced PWM dimming tech that should help make it comfortable to use while reducing the amount of sleep-interrupting blue light in the evenings. Combined with support for HDR10+ and a maximum brightness of 1800nits, it’s excellent for binging Netflix and scrolling through TikTok.

The camera setup is also particularly noteworthy; the primary 50MP camera has Honor’s Falcon AI tech that essentially lets you take photos of fast-moving subjects without blur, and it works exceptionally well. That’s backed up by a 50MP ultrawide and a 50MP periscope lens capable of 100x zoom.

Throw in Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, solid all-day battery life and fast charging, and you’ve got an exceptional 2023 flagship made all the more tempting by today’s deal.

If you want to learn more, make sure to read our comprehensive Honor Magic 5 Pro review.

