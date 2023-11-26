Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Here’s how to get the M2 MacBook Pro for less

The 13-inch MacBook Pro may have been dropped with the launch of the M3 range, but the M2 model is still available to buy. And, you can get a refurbished model for a low price right now.

If you have a penchant for the touch bar then this is the newest device you can buy. Take a look at the refurbished M2 MacBook Pro is now available for £995 at Hoxton Macs.

Save on the M2 MacBook Pro with this refurbished model

You can save on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro at Hoxton Macs by picking up this refurbished model for just £995.

It may not be a completely new model but it comes with an Excellent condition rating at Hoxton Macs and you are saving a ton. The M2 MacBook Pro will still cost you well over £1,000 on Amazon right now. At under £1,000, if you wanted a route into the MacBook Pro and fancied that touchbar-wielding design then this is well worth your consideration.

An excellent condition at Hoxton Macs is described as the following, “Very good condition showing only light signs of use, such as light surface wear on the bottom edges of the device. Screen condition will be very good.”

Admittedly, the M2 MacBook Pro is a bit of an oddball, with the M2 MacBook Air an excellent device in its own right at a similar price. However, if you want the M2 chip with a fan onboard for improved sustained working as well as the infamous touchbar then this is your best route. This particular model gets you 256GB SSD and 8GB unified memory. Other specifications square to a 13-inch Retina display, 720p FaceTime HD camera and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

