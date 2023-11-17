Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get a huge Black Friday saving on this pet hair-busting Shark vacuum

If pet hair over the winter period is a worry of yours then one Black Friday deal on a Shark handheld vacuum is well worth snapping up.

The Shark Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner CH950UKT is the Amazon top seller in stick vacuums at the moment and with a slick Black Friday reduction, it’s little wonder why.

The vacuum has an RRP of £79.99, but this deal brings it down by 38% to cost just £49.99, which makes it a must-buy for anyone in the market for a handheld cleaner.

Value for money isn’t the only thing this device has going for it, either. It’s fast and easy to use thanks to its cordless cleaning, which makes it very easy to reach areas that a standard hoover might struggle with.

There are three different attachments, a motorised pet tool, dusting brush and crevice tool, making it a seriously adaptable machine.

Amazon users have given it a 4.6/5 average score based on over 3,700 ratings. The highest-scoring individual features have noted its ease of use, lightweight nature and ability to work on stairs.

It won’t be a vacuum for cleaning your whole house – its 10-minute run time is designed for tackling smaller areas rather than a full up-and-down clean. Capacity is unlikely to let you down too as there’s an easy debris disposal with its one-touch easy empty function for when it’s full, and a washable filter to boot.

Also included in the box is a charger with a UK plug and there is a two year guarantee on your product.

For anyone who wants to get rid of pet hair easily and at a good price, this Shark cleaner will be one of the best Black Friday offers you’ll find.

