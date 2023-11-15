Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get a foldable on the cheap with this Black Friday Z Flip 5 deal

Jon Mundy

One of the hottest smartphones this Black Friday is going to be the Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable, and this cheap contract deal gets us off to a great start.

Buymobiles is offering the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on a 24 month Three contract, with a generous 100GB of monthly data allowance, for £36 a month. Usually there’d be a £29 up front fee, but that’s been waived as part of the Black Friday deal.

The true value of this deal can only really be appreciated when you add everything up. With a total payment of £864, you’re paying almost £200 less than the phone costs outright from Samsung (£1,049) without that contract. It’s a bargain alright.

We rate the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be one of the better, more practical foldable phones on the market. We scored it 4 out of 5 in our review, calling it “a big improvement on the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover display, improved performance and a gapless fold”.

Of particular note is the Z Flip 5’s premium clamshell design, with its gapless fold making everything feel tighter and classier. We also appreciate the phone’s uncompromised performance, with a souped-up Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip making everything fly.

The new 3.4-inch external display is bigger and just plain more useful than before, allowing you to run specific apps like Messages and YouTube without opening up the handset.

Throw in a pair of dependable 12MP cameras, and you have a seriously accomplished compact foldable. One of the things we doubted about the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at launch was its value for money in a newly competitive foldable scene, but at this Black Friday price any such concerns go out of the window.

