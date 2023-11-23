Garmin’s Apple Watch competitor is now a Black Friday steal
If you’re after a solid Apple Watch alternative this Black Friday then look no further than Amazon’s incredible discount on the Garmin Venu 2.
This phenomenal wearable is among Garmin’s best and it can now be yours for just £244.99, marking a massive saving over its original £349.99 price point. Given that the Apple Watch Series 9 starts at £399, this is a true bargain for anyone looking to pair a smartwatch with their current handset.
Garmin Venu 2 Price Crash
The incredible Garmin Venu 2 just got a delicious price cut over at Amazon, making it an easy recommendation for anyone in need of a smartwatch.
- Amazon
- Save 30%
- Now £244.99
While it’s since been superseded by a ‘plus’ version and a full-on numbered successor, the Garmin Venu 2 is still a great fitness wearable in 2023 and at this price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.
Is the Garmin Venu 2 worth buying?
A very accessible Garmin fitness watch
Pros
- Fairly long, and improved, battery life
- Good heart rate and GPS location tracking
- More punchy screen than other Garmins
Cons
- Fairly high price
- Lacks Fenix/Forerunner performance stats
Good heart rate and GPS location tracking
Battery life improved over last gen
Bold smartwatch-like screen
Available in two sizes (40mm or 45mm)
Pleasant design
OLED display with vibrant colors
Long battery life with "always on" mode off
Detailed fitness tracking options
Accurate heart rate sensor
Music playback and wireless payment options
For starters, the Venu 2 benefits from Garmin’s next level fitness tracking features, including detailed heart rate tracking and tons of available workouts. Through its ‘Body Battery’ feature, you can also keep an eye on where you are throughout the day to try and isolate habits that have a significant effect on your energy levels.
This is also hugely important when it comes to properly incorporating recovery into your routine as its essential towards avoiding any overexercise and injury therein. All of that’s great for fitness, but you might be wondering exactly how the Venu 2 goes toe to toe with the Apple Watch.
The most obvious point of comparison is its gorgeous AMOLED display that allows watch face to pop and makes it incredibly easy to read information on the device in direct sunlight. Thanks to Garmin Pay you can make contactless payments throughout your day and there’s even offline music support through services like Spotify.
What really separates the Venu 2 from the Apple Watch however is its battery life. The Apple Watch (rather infamously) has a longevity of up to 18-hours on a single charge but the Venu 2 can keep things going for up to 11-days, which is an enormous leap forward.
For all this and more, the Garmin Venu 2 was already an easy watch to recommend but while it’s going for such an affordable price, it’s a classic Black Friday bargain.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Garmin Venu 2 review
Looking for a different deal?
There are plenty of other great wearable deals out there at the moment so if you are dead-set on picking up an Apple Watch this Black Friday then you’ll find nothing better than Amazon’s ongoing discount for the fantastic Apple Watch Series 8.
