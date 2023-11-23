Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Garmin Fenix 7 just hit an all-time bargain price

Amazon is selling the Garmin Fenix 7 at an all-time bargain price this Black Friday.

The online retailer is currently offering the Garmin Fenix 7 for £399, which represents a saving of more than £200, or 33%, on the £599.99 RRP.

Save £200 on the Garmin Fenix 7 this Black Friday

Amazon is selling the Garmin Fenix 7 at a 33% discount this Black Friday.

This is a great deal on a fitness-focused wearable that we scored 4.5 out of 5 last year. “If you want best in class navigation, mapping and fitness tracking, this is the wearable to get,” we said at the time.

It sports a familiar rugged watch design, with a 10 ATM water rating making it as well suited to aquatic activities as it is to running and other outdoors sports. It’s fronted by a 1.3-inch, 260 x 260 resolution transflective display, which is now touch-sensitive as a handy alternative to the usual physical navigation buttons.

This really is an outstanding fitness wearable for tracking your runs and walks, with multi-continent maps, GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite system support, and a new multi frequency positioning mode. The latter improves outdoor tracking accuracy in areas with a lot of tall buildings or highly wooded areas.

The range of fitness activities this watch covers is extensive, with the usual running, cycling, swimming and golf joined by less typical pursuits such as paddleboarding, hiking, climbing, skiing, and snowboarding.

It’s not all about the outdoors activities either, with support for HIIT and strength training. Thanks to Garmin’s latest Gen 4 Elevate optical heart rate sensor, it’ll track your heart rate accurately whatever you’re doing, while a Pulse OX sensor lets you track blood oxygen levels.

