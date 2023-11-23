Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Watch 6 is at its lowest price for Black Friday

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of the most stylish smartwatches on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, is at an all-time low price for Black Friday.

Amazon is now selling the Galaxy Watch 6 for a price of £219, which is a chunky 24% saving on the £289 RRP. That’s just about as low as it’s gotten to date, as far as we can see.

Save 24% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 this Black Friday

Save 24% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 this Black Friday

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for £219 this Black Friday, which is a 24% saving.

  • Amazon
  • Save 24%
  • Now £219
View Deal

Note that this is for the smaller 40mm Bluetooth model in Black or Gold. The other model options are also on offer, but you’ll obviously need to pay more for them.

Whichever model you opt for, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a fine Android Wear smartwatch. We awarded it 4 out of 5 in our review, calling it “One of the most stylish smartwatches available”.

“When it comes to style, software and fitness tracking, there’s a lot to love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6,” we concluded.

Wear OS continues to go from strength to strength. Indeed, the Galaxy Watch 6 was the first smartwatch to pack Google’s new Wear OS 4 platform right out of the box when it launched in August, pipping Google’s own Pixel Watch 2 to the post. It also runs Samsung’s custom UI on top, which arguably shows off Wear OS better than the stock provision.

Samsung’s watch is powered by its custom Exynos W930 chip, which runs things nice and fluidly.

Samsung’s suite of fitness tracking provisions is excellent, too, and the Watch 6 comes with plenty of sensors to offer a variety of data. We found the heart rate monitoring stats to be on point, in particular.

You might like…

The Pixel Tablet finally has its first Black Friday discount

The Pixel Tablet finally has its first Black Friday discount

Lewis Painter 3 mins ago
Huawei just made its Matebook D15 a top value-for-money laptop

Huawei just made its Matebook D15 a top value-for-money laptop

Nick Rayner 3 mins ago
This Black Friday deal just made the Honor 90 unmissable

This Black Friday deal just made the Honor 90 unmissable

Max Parker 29 mins ago
How to find a good TV deal this Black Friday

How to find a good TV deal this Black Friday

Kob Monney 30 mins ago
EE’s Black Friday Broadband deal just got even better

EE’s Black Friday Broadband deal just got even better

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
We’ve found one of the last iPhone 13 Mini deals

We’ve found one of the last iPhone 13 Mini deals

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.