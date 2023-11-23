Galaxy Watch 6 is at its lowest price for Black Friday

One of the most stylish smartwatches on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, is at an all-time low price for Black Friday.

Amazon is now selling the Galaxy Watch 6 for a price of £219, which is a chunky 24% saving on the £289 RRP. That’s just about as low as it’s gotten to date, as far as we can see.

Note that this is for the smaller 40mm Bluetooth model in Black or Gold. The other model options are also on offer, but you’ll obviously need to pay more for them.

Whichever model you opt for, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a fine Android Wear smartwatch. We awarded it 4 out of 5 in our review, calling it “One of the most stylish smartwatches available”.

“When it comes to style, software and fitness tracking, there’s a lot to love about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6,” we concluded.

Wear OS continues to go from strength to strength. Indeed, the Galaxy Watch 6 was the first smartwatch to pack Google’s new Wear OS 4 platform right out of the box when it launched in August, pipping Google’s own Pixel Watch 2 to the post. It also runs Samsung’s custom UI on top, which arguably shows off Wear OS better than the stock provision.

Samsung’s watch is powered by its custom Exynos W930 chip, which runs things nice and fluidly.

Samsung’s suite of fitness tracking provisions is excellent, too, and the Watch 6 comes with plenty of sensors to offer a variety of data. We found the heart rate monitoring stats to be on point, in particular.