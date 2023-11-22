Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Series 9, the Apple Watch 8 is a Black Friday bargain

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch bargain this Black Friday, forget the new Series 9 and turn your attention to the Apple Watch 8.

Amazon is selling the larger 45mm variant of last year’s model for £369 as part of its Black Friday sales event. That’s a £10 saving on its previous price of £379, and an £80 saving on the launch price of £449.

Get the Apple Watch 8 for 45mm £369

Get the Apple Watch 8 for 45mm £369

Amazon is offering the 45mm Apple Watch 8 for £369, which is significantly less than the equivalent Apple Watch 9 model.

  • Amazon
  • Save 3%
  • Now £369
View Deal

It’s also £60 lower than the £429 asking price of the equivalent Apple Watch 9 model. That’s an important point to make, because they’re really not very different at all. Apple’s latest watch looks nigh-on identical to the Series 8 before it – which looked much like the Series 7, to be fair.

There’s a similar saving on the smaller 41mm model too, if you’ve got daintier wrists.

We gave the Apple Watch 8 a glowing 4.5-star review at the time, calling it “The best smartwatch around”.

“Simply put, the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users and if it supported Android devices, it would be comfortably clear of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Google Pixel Watch – both of which simply cannot offer what this wearable can,” we concluded.

It’s got great health and fitness features, class-leading design, loads of apps, an unbeatable update programme, and the finest smartwatch UI in the business. No, it’s not the very latest smartwatch from Apple, but like we just said, Apple will support this one for years to come.

This is one of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen so far this Black Friday week.

You might like…

Save over £1440 on the fantastic Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Save over £1440 on the fantastic Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Ryan Jones 35 seconds ago
PC gamers need to see Lenovo’s gaming laptop price crash

PC gamers need to see Lenovo’s gaming laptop price crash

Adam Speight 16 mins ago
Black Friday Camera Deals: DSLRs, mirrorless and action cams

Black Friday Camera Deals: DSLRs, mirrorless and action cams

Hannah Davies 18 mins ago
Pixel Buds Pro are now absurdly cheap on Amazon

Pixel Buds Pro are now absurdly cheap on Amazon

Jon Mundy 39 mins ago
Black Friday’s Galaxy S23 bundle has us stunned

Black Friday’s Galaxy S23 bundle has us stunned

Lewis Painter 40 mins ago
Latest Black Friday 2023 deals for Xbox fans

Latest Black Friday 2023 deals for Xbox fans

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.