Forget the Series 9, the Apple Watch 8 is a Black Friday bargain

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch bargain this Black Friday, forget the new Series 9 and turn your attention to the Apple Watch 8.

Amazon is selling the larger 45mm variant of last year’s model for £369 as part of its Black Friday sales event. That’s a £10 saving on its previous price of £379, and an £80 saving on the launch price of £449.

It’s also £60 lower than the £429 asking price of the equivalent Apple Watch 9 model. That’s an important point to make, because they’re really not very different at all. Apple’s latest watch looks nigh-on identical to the Series 8 before it – which looked much like the Series 7, to be fair.

There’s a similar saving on the smaller 41mm model too, if you’ve got daintier wrists.

We gave the Apple Watch 8 a glowing 4.5-star review at the time, calling it “The best smartwatch around”.

“Simply put, the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users and if it supported Android devices, it would be comfortably clear of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Google Pixel Watch – both of which simply cannot offer what this wearable can,” we concluded.

It’s got great health and fitness features, class-leading design, loads of apps, an unbeatable update programme, and the finest smartwatch UI in the business. No, it’s not the very latest smartwatch from Apple, but like we just said, Apple will support this one for years to come.

This is one of the best Apple Watch deals we’ve seen so far this Black Friday week.