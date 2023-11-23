Forget the Apple AirTag! Save 25% on the Tile Mate tracker

Ever forgotten where you put your keys or wallet just as you’re about to leave the house? The Tile Mate (2022) will make that a thing of the past, making it possible to track the precise location of your valuables.

Amazon has slashed a huge 25% off the Tile Mate (2022), bringing the price down to a super-affordable £14.99. That’s so cheap that it will make an excellent stocking filler or secret Santa present.

Get the Tile Mate (2022) for only £14.99 right now Grab the highly-rated Tile Mate (2022) at a fantastic deal on Amazon! Now discounted by 25%, save £5 and get it for just £14.99. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to keep track of your valuables with ease and style. Amazon

Save 25%

£14.99 View Deal

Thanks to the Black Friday discount, the Tile Mate is now one of the cheapest and best value trackers you can find. It has some handy features too, being able to emit a sound to easily locate in a rush, and smart integration with your smartphone. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS, so is a genuinely good alternative to the Apple AirTag.

The price history graph above also shows that this is the cheapest price the Tile Mate (2022) has been for the last 30 days, proving it to be a bargain during the Black Friday sale.

Is the Tile Mate (2022) worth buying?

Never lose your keys again with Tile’s convenient little locator Pros Nicely made

Good Bluetooth range

Three-year battery Cons Battery can’t be replaced

Bluetooth only

No ultra wideband

The Tile Mate (2022) is the cheapest of the Tile locators.

It has a good direct detection radius.

It is perfect for slipping on your key ring, the dog’s collar, or leaving in a bag.

The increased Bluetooth accuracy and range make it easier to find lost items.

The battery is non-removable and rated to last for three years.

The claims of an increased 75m (250ft) range hold true in testing.

The reverse finding feature works well with little delay

When we reviewed the Tile Mate (2022) earlier this year, we gave it a 4 out of 5 star rating, declaring it as one of the best affordable trackers that you can currently buy.

In our verdict we wrote: “The Tile Mate (2022) is the cheapest of the Tile locators, and gives up little to the Pro or Slim. It’s perfect for slipping on your key ring, the dog’s collar, or leaving in a bag or your car, and has a good direct detection radius. It’s an effective system, though its reliance on Bluetooth and the Tile network of users means it’s still possible to lose your Tile-protected items in a deserted area.”

One drawback of the Tile Mate is that the battery can’t be replaced or recharged, lasting for approximately 3 years. However, given the tracker is so cheap at just £14.99, it’s still a worthwhile purchase.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re an iPhone user, and would prefer to use the Apple-branded AirTag trackers instead, then you’ll be pleased to know that they’ve also been included in the Black Friday sale. Right now, you can buy a 4-pack of AirTags for just £95.

Our favourite Black Friday deals