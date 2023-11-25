Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Forget every other Wear OS watch when the Galaxy Watch 4 is this cheap

Thomas Deehan
Just when you thought the Black Friday sale couldn’t get any better, we’ve spotted an absolute belter of a deal for the Galaxy Watch 4.

If you head over to eBay right now, you can get a grade-A returned Galaxy Watch 4 for just £95.96 when you use the code BUYBETTER20 at the checkout. Given that the Galaxy Watch 4 was recently updated to featured the latest Wear OS 4 software, this is an easy win for anyone looking to pick up a smartwatch to pair with their Android phone.

Even though its since been superseded by two newer watches, the Galaxy Watch 4 is still a great watch in 2023, owed to just how ahead of its time the wearable was at launch. It was the first of Samsung’s wearables to ditch the company’s Tizen software and fully embrace Google’s alternative, whilst also being the first watch anywhere to feature Google’s (then-new) Wear OS 3 software.

All of this helped to futureproof the Galaxy Watch 4 and while its successors are still great, they haven’t innovated enough to justify their ever increasing price tags. The Watch 4 on the other hand has only gotten better with time thanks to continuous price drops, with this marking the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

On top of integration with Google apps like Maps, Keep Notes and Google Wallet, then Watch 4 is also a fantastic fitness tracker, with the ability to track tons of workouts and even offer up a holistic look at your bill of health.

Back in the day, I mentioned the following in my 4.5-star review for the watch that the: “BioActive sensor compiles multiple sensors into one unit, with the ability to collect your heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels and even perform an ECG test. What makes it stand out however is the new Body Composition feature, which conducts a more complete analysis of your health by looking at your body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, BMI and BMR (basal metabolic rate).”

The fact that you can get all this for under £100 is almost too good to be true, so be sure to use the code BUYBETTER20 and snap up the deal before it’s gone.

