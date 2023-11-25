Final Fantasy 16 has plummeted in price at Amazon

Black Friday isn’t just a great time to pick up a new games console like the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but also accessories and games. In fact, some of the most popular games of 2023 are on sale at Amazon.

Take Final Fantasy 16 for example; the 2023 open-world RPG has a whopping 57% off at Amazon right now, bringing it down to just £29.99 from its initial £69.99 RRP.

Amazon has reduced Final Fantasy 16 by a whopping 58% Amazon has an impressive deal on PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy 16, hacking 58% off the RRP to bring it down to a rather tempting £29.99. Amazon

58% off

£29.99 View Deal

That’s a pretty spectacular price for the Final Fantasy title. In fact, according to Amazon product tracker Keepa, this is the cheapest the game has been since it launched earlier this year. Thus, it’s a particularly good buy if you’re yet to delve into the mystical world of Valisthea.

For those unfamiliar with the title, the game puts you in the shoes of Clive Rosfield, who witnesses the destruction of his kingdom and gets involved in an ever-growing conflict between Valisthea’s nation and a mysterious power driving the war – all while a magical drought dubbed the Blight consumes the lands around them.

It’s every bit a classic Final Fantasy title with the satisfying combat, beast summons and Hollywood-level boss fights you’ve come to expect from the series.

It’s not overwhelmingly positive, with some fans complaining about the relatively empty open worlds compared to earlier titles. However, it’s still a great deal on a game that’ll take you well over 40 hours to complete – and that’s not including side quests and collectables.

If you want to find out more before you take the plunge, take a look at our full Final Fantasy 16 review.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: