Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Final Fantasy 16 has plummeted in price at Amazon

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday isn’t just a great time to pick up a new games console like the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but also accessories and games. In fact, some of the most popular games of 2023 are on sale at Amazon.

Take Final Fantasy 16 for example; the 2023 open-world RPG has a whopping 57% off at Amazon right now, bringing it down to just £29.99 from its initial £69.99 RRP.

Amazon has reduced Final Fantasy 16 by a whopping 58%

Amazon has reduced Final Fantasy 16 by a whopping 58%

Amazon has an impressive deal on PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy 16, hacking 58% off the RRP to bring it down to a rather tempting £29.99.

  • Amazon
  • 58% off
  • £29.99
View Deal

That’s a pretty spectacular price for the Final Fantasy title. In fact, according to Amazon product tracker Keepa, this is the cheapest the game has been since it launched earlier this year. Thus, it’s a particularly good buy if you’re yet to delve into the mystical world of Valisthea.

For those unfamiliar with the title, the game puts you in the shoes of Clive Rosfield, who witnesses the destruction of his kingdom and gets involved in an ever-growing conflict between Valisthea’s nation and a mysterious power driving the war – all while a magical drought dubbed the Blight consumes the lands around them.

It’s every bit a classic Final Fantasy title with the satisfying combat, beast summons and Hollywood-level boss fights you’ve come to expect from the series.

It’s not overwhelmingly positive, with some fans complaining about the relatively empty open worlds compared to earlier titles. However, it’s still a great deal on a game that’ll take you well over 40 hours to complete – and that’s not including side quests and collectables.

If you want to find out more before you take the plunge, take a look at our full Final Fantasy 16 review.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

This incredible Sonos Sub Mini deal is back in stock for a limited time

This incredible Sonos Sub Mini deal is back in stock for a limited time

Thomas Deehan 6 mins ago
Hurry PC gamers! The Corsair K100 Air Wireless has seen a Black Friday price drop

Hurry PC gamers! The Corsair K100 Air Wireless has seen a Black Friday price drop

Reece Bithrey 19 mins ago
Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Save on soundbars, wireless speakers and more

Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Save on soundbars, wireless speakers and more

Kob Monney 19 mins ago
Save 57% on this 5-star Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver

Save 57% on this 5-star Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver

Ryan Jones 34 mins ago
We’ve found the top Black Friday camera lens deals

We’ve found the top Black Friday camera lens deals

Hannah Davies 35 mins ago
Amazon’s tempting refurbished iPad deal is hard to ignore

Amazon’s tempting refurbished iPad deal is hard to ignore

Lewis Painter 47 mins ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.