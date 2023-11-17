Dell’s super-powerful XPS 17 laptop is available with a huge discount

Packed with high-end, recently-released components, this version of the Dell XPS 17 is currently available on Dell’s own site with a massive £550 discount.

Typically priced at £2,719, this deal from Dell brings the price of this powerful productivity device down to a very tempting £2,169.

Boasting the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core i7-13700H processor and a 6GB RTX 4050 GPU, this laptop is designed to deliver phenomenal performance for data-heavy tasks, and look extremely slick while it does so.

User-reported benchmarking suggests that the Intel i7-13700H processor is very, very fast. Released at the start of the year, this laptop CPU boasts 14 cores and up to a 5GHz clock rate, meaning it should perform well across all tasks, including complex ones. Add to that the dedicated 4050 GPU, and you can expect extremely competent graphical processing, perfect for demanding workloads. While not designed with gaming in mind, this laptop does have the power to competently run virtually any title as well.

With the XPS range, it’s not just about what’s under the bonnet. Appearances matter, and the XPS 17 is an exceptionally sleek, attractive laptop. Thin as anything, with an aluminium body and aerospace-inspired black carbon fibre palm rest, this laptop is nothing if not smart and stylish. Dell has made it a focus for the XPS 17 to be stronger and stiffer than any plastic-based rivals. And while the port selection isn’t exhaustive, the four USB-C thunderbolt ports are extremely modern, fast and versatile. A worthy trade for such a slim chassis.

Dell also has an interesting bit of software for users, the Dell performance app. This allows you to choose from quiet, ultra-performance, cool or optimised modes, allowing you to switch seamlessly between maximum power and totally discreet use in quiet settings.

All in all, this laptop is a dream for professionals who need complex model generation, data-crunching and more. For photographers, the inclusion of an SD card slot is a welcome extra perk. If you want to save over £550 on a monster productivity machine, grab this one today.

If you’re still on the fence about which laptop to go for, you should head on over to Dell’s Black Friday sale page to see the other savings, with some products reduced by up to 40%.

