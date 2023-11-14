Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Currys’ Oral B Black Friday deal is a true showstopper

If you’re after an incredible deal on a new toothbrush this Black Friday, then Currys’ discount on the Oral B Pro 3 3500 is well worth a look.

The Oral B Pro 3 3500 electric toothbrush is almost two-thirds cheaper than its usual price at Currys right now. Previously the device would have set you back £99.99 but as part of the retailer’s Black Friday sale, it can be yours for just £34.99.

There’s a two-year guarantee and a battery life of up to two weeks so you won’t have to worry about charging another device daily.

There are three different cleaning modes – daily clean, sensitive and whitening – plus a built-in two minute timer function that reminds you to switch areas every 30 seconds so you don’t miss any crucial parts of your mouth.

A pressure sensor will light up red when you brush too hard to prevent damage to your teeth and gums, while the aforementioned sensitive cleaning mode will give you a softer level of cleaning to prevent tooth pain.

If you’re taking the toothbrush on holiday then that’s no problem too as an included travel case helps protect it in transit and keep it clean on the go.

One brush head is included with the device, but replacements are sold separately. It’s also worth noting that the saving applies to both black and pink colour options, so you can inject a bit of personality into your tootbrush of choice.

If you’re ready to move on up from manual brushing then you’ll have a hard time finding a better offer than this, so be sure to nab it whilst it’s still available.

