Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a shock inclusion for Black Friday sale

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 only launched this month, yet Amazon has decided to include the new first-person shooter in the Black Friday sale. 

You can now buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for just £58.89, with a 16% saving on the launch price of £69.99. 

This is the cheapest deal we’ve been able to find for Modern Warfare 3, at least when you factor in the cost of delivery. So if you’re desperate to play the new shooter, or are purchasing it on behalf of a friend or family member for Christmas, this is the best deal you’ll be able to find. 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 features both a story campaign and multiplayer mode. The former is made up of both linear and open-world missions to mix up the gameplay, 

Meanwhile, the multiplayer mode has all sixteen maps from the preceding entry, Modern Warfare 2. Added features include being able to vote for maps in lobbies, and a new cancel-sliding animation that affords greater control for skilled players. 

The most exciting feature is the inclusion of the Zombies mode, which sees you fight back against the flesh eaters with a team of friends in an open-world map.

It’s worth pointing out that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has been criticised for having shallow content, including a short campaign. But if you’re a series loyalist and can’t wait to jump back into the multiplayer and zombies mode, then this deal is the best we’ve been able to find during the Black Friday sale. 

