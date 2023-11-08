Black Friday’s Lenovo Legion S7 deal is a win for PC gamers

Anyone after a huge saving on a laptop this Black Friday should look no further than this impressive price drop on a the Lenovo Legion S7.

The S7 is a high-powered yet compact laptop designed with gaming in mind. As good as its specifications are for gamers, it is no one trick-pony either, boasting a host of features that make it a good machine for streaming and content creation. If that sounds right up your street then just wait till you see how much you can save.

As part Box’s ongoing Black Friday sale, you can pick up the Lenovo Legion S7 for just £899.99, marking a whopping £610 reduction on the previous price of £1,510.66.

Was £1,510.66

Now £899.99 View Deal

The Lenovo Legion S7 uses an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Octa Core Processor, has a 16-inch screen with an impressive resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a massive 512GB SSD on top of its 16GB RAM, all of which help make it a great laptop for a long-lasting and powerful gaming experience.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600S 4GB graphics card ensurse that there are stunnig visuals during gameplay, and it comes with Windows 11 Home 64-bit. Its 165Hz refresh rate also means it can deliver smooth gaming that won’t cause any issues with tearing.

It also has a HDMI 2.1 port and display port, with USB Type-C, so you’ll be able to hook up any accessories you need, like a dedicated gaming mouse.

Its keyboard is also a highlight – with 1.5mm full key travel and an optional four-zone RGB function that can add some eye-catching flair to your gaming sessions.

For any gamers out there looking to upgrade their rig, you’ll be hard pushed to find a better deal out there right now than this.