Black Friday’s Galaxy S23 bundle has us stunned

Black Friday isn’t just a great time to pick up a bargain on SIM-free phones. Mobile carriers also get in on the deal bonanza with tempting contract deals, often bundling in additional freebies to further tempt consumers into a long-term contract.

One particularly stunning example of this comes from mobiles.co.uk, offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 with unlimited calls and texts as well as 400GB of data for £32 per month with £75 upfront. That’s not all either; you’ll also get £100 cashback, a free pair of Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds FE and a whopping 12 months of Disney+ for good measure.

That’s an additional £308.90 worth of goodies thrown in completely free of charge, as well as a pretty tempting deal that’ll net you 400GB of 5G data on the Vodafone network to make use of over the 24-month contract. If you’re someone who constantly streams and downloads on the go, it’s the ideal option.

It also helps that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is an absolute cracker of a flagship phone. Its 6.1-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display may be a little small for some, but it means that it’s much more compact and portable than the bigger S23 Plus and Ultra, and importantly, without diminishing the flagship experience on offer.

That means you’re getting a triple camera setup comprised of a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3x telephoto that delivers impressive results in well-lit and low-light scenarios. It’s not quite up to the standards of the top-end Ultra model, but that model is also much more expensive.

Elsewhere, it boasts top-tier performance from the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy with a higher CPU clock speed and an additional GPU core to eke out the very best performance possible, meaning the S23 outpaces other flagships with the regular 8 Gen 2, making it great for both work and play.

There’s also solid all-day battery life, a notable upgrade from previous entries, and although the fast charging isn’t quite as rapid as some Android rivals, it’ll go from flat to full in little over an hour.

With that all said, it should come as no surprise that the phone got a whopping 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award in our full Samsung Galaxy S23 review.

