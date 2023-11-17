Assassin’s Creed Mirage is at a bargain Black Friday price

Wanted something different from your Assassin’s Creed experience than what we’ve got over recent years? Mirage is a nice change. It’s even nicer because Amazon has slashed its price for Black Friday too. Take a look.

The new Assassin’s Creed game was refreshingly cheaper than most series entries right from the off, largely due to its smaller size, but it’s a welcome saving nonetheless. And, it’s now even cheaper for the PS5. The Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now just £34.99, down 22% from its typical price.

As mentioned, Mirage is already a way into the AC series without having to pay that high £70 AAA gaming price you find on the market today. It is a smaller game, but there is still a big and expansive world to explore, and a good amount of side content. So, you are certainly getting value for money at just £34.99.

Obviously, there isn’t a ton of price history for this game on Amazon, with it only being released in recent months. But, it did kick off at that £44.99 price point before dropping to £42.99 for a short period. It’s a solid discount on a product that’s already offering plenty game for your money.

Is the Assassin’s Creed Mirage worth buying?

A lot of killer, plenty of filler Pros A playground for assassinations

Glorious scenery

Some interesting characters and story beats Cons Still plenty of filler

Stealth and combat lack real depth

Parkour isn’t a return to form

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage review was a game of two halves, with the game introducing some elements that made it feel like “old Assassin’s Creed” once again. But, it doesn’t follow through. However, it remains a title worth sinking your time too, as you get those stealth-flavoured nostalgia hits teamed up with a shrunken down world that feels like a compact take on recent additions like Valhalla and Odyssey. Essentially, it is more Assassin’s Creed but it an easier to digest chunk, meaning seasoned AC players shouldn’t miss out on adding this to their library while it’s a title that requires less of your time to dip your toe into.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Assassin’s Creed Mirage review

