Amazon’s top-selling sonic toothbrush is over 50% off

The Philips Sonicare 4300 electric toothbrush has one of the biggest Black Friday savings you’ll find on dental care products right now.

If you’ve been thinking about picking up sonic electric toothbrush for some time then this massive 57% price drop on a top-brand Philips model might be just what you’re after.

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 has an RRP of £139.99 but as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale it will only set you back £59.99.

Philips Sonicare Sonic Toothbrush Deal Buy a Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic Electric Toothbrush through Amazon at the moment and save 57%. Instead of its RRP of £139.99, it’ll cost you just £59.99. Amazon

Was £139.99

Now £59.99 View Deal

The Sonicare claims to remove up to seven times more plaque over a manual toothbrush thanks to its brush head. It is gentle on more sensitive areas and has its own pressure sensor to avoid harmful brushing. There’s even a pulsing sound as a reminder not too go too hard on your teeth and an easy start programme that can gradually increase the brushing power.

The device can also remind you to replace the brush head when needed. A light on the handle and a beep can let you know that the head is past its best.

Other features include BrushSync, a technology enabled by microchip that can detect and synchronise the smart brush head with the smart handle. There’s also a QuadPacer timer that can let you know the right amount of time to clean each part of your mouth, while its Smartimer can tell you when you’ve finish brushing for the full two minutes.

Over 4,000 Amazon ratings have given it an average customer score of 4.5/5. Users have praised it particularly highly for its lightweight nature, easiness to hold and its battery life, which lasts up to 14-days. The pack includes a charger and a USB charging travel case for your toothbrush as well.

If it’s a top quality toothbrush you’re looking for this Black Friday, this is a deal that is well worth considering.

