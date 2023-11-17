Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s top-selling sonic toothbrush is over 50% off

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

The Philips Sonicare 4300 electric toothbrush has one of the biggest Black Friday savings you’ll find on dental care products right now.

If you’ve been thinking about picking up sonic electric toothbrush for some time then this massive 57% price drop on a top-brand Philips model might be just what you’re after.

The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 has an RRP of £139.99 but as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale it will only set you back £59.99.

Philips Sonicare Sonic Toothbrush Deal

Philips Sonicare Sonic Toothbrush Deal

Buy a Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic Electric Toothbrush through Amazon at the moment and save 57%. Instead of its RRP of £139.99, it’ll cost you just £59.99.

  • Amazon
  • Was £139.99
  • Now £59.99
View Deal

The Sonicare claims to remove up to seven times more plaque over a manual toothbrush thanks to its brush head. It is gentle on more sensitive areas and has its own pressure sensor to avoid harmful brushing. There’s even a pulsing sound as a reminder not too go too hard on your teeth and an easy start programme that can gradually increase the brushing power.

The device can also remind you to replace the brush head when needed. A light on the handle and a beep can let you know that the head is past its best.

Other features include BrushSync, a technology enabled by microchip that can detect and synchronise the smart brush head with the smart handle. There’s also a QuadPacer timer that can let you know the right amount of time to clean each part of your mouth, while its Smartimer can tell you when you’ve finish brushing for the full two minutes.

Over 4,000 Amazon ratings have given it an average customer score of 4.5/5. Users have praised it particularly highly for its lightweight nature, easiness to hold and its battery life, which lasts up to 14-days. The pack includes a charger and a USB charging travel case for your toothbrush as well.

If it’s a top quality toothbrush you’re looking for this Black Friday, this is a deal that is well worth considering.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Get a huge Black Friday saving on this pet hair-busting Shark vacuum

Get a huge Black Friday saving on this pet hair-busting Shark vacuum

Alec Evans 18 mins ago
Best Black Friday 2023 Mobile Phone Deals

Best Black Friday 2023 Mobile Phone Deals

Lewis Painter 26 mins ago
Dell’s super-powerful XPS 17 laptop is available with a huge discount

Dell’s super-powerful XPS 17 laptop is available with a huge discount

Nick Rayner 35 mins ago
Best Black Friday 2023 PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Best Black Friday 2023 PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Premium memory foam mattress crashes in price by almost £150 this Black Friday

Premium memory foam mattress crashes in price by almost £150 this Black Friday

Alec Evans 1 hour ago
This is the best Sonos Beam deal we’ve seen in the Black Friday sale

This is the best Sonos Beam deal we’ve seen in the Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.