Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is shockingly cheap in the Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Fancy giving your TV smarter skills? The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a superb option, providing access to all the best streaming apps and allowing you to use the Alexa smart assistant to navigate. Best of all, the Fire TV Stick is down to an all-time low price thanks to a 44% discount.

Pounce on the Amazon Fire TV Stick deal this week, and it will be yours for a bargain £24.99. That means you’ll make a £20 saving since the streaming stick usually retails for £44.99.

Save £20 on Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa! Now Just £24.99

Save £20 on Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa! Now Just £24.99

Grab the highly-rated Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote for only £24.99! That’s a whopping £20 off – a 44% discount. Stream your favourite shows seamlessly and control it all with your voice. Don’t miss this incredible deal on Amazon

  • Amazon
  • Save 44%
  • Now £24.99
View Deal

At such a low price, this is an absolute bargain considering all of the excellent features it provides access to, including HD streaming, HDR support, Dolby Atmos support and the Alexa Voice Remote.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is no stranger to big discounts, but this is the cheapest price we’ve seen for it in a long, long time, as illustrated in the above graph which tracks the price history over the past 30 days.

Is the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote worth buying?

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The middle-child in Amazon's Fire TV Stick range

Pros

  • HDR and Atmos support
  • Good picture quality
  • Lots of apps
  • Alexa remote
  • Improved interface

Cons

  • HLG not available
  • Fairly Prime-centric
  • Limited to 1080p

– Adds HDR and Dolby Atmos support to its feature set.
– The design is virtually the same as previous models
– The new interface is more customisable and offers more functionality.
– Wide range of apps available.
– HDR performance is effective and transformative
– Supports Dolby Atmos and provides a spacious presentation.
– Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote offers great value for its price.

When we reviewed the latest version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick back in 2021, we gave it a 4 out of 5 rating. In our verdict, we wrote:

“The Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote is another fine streaming player from Amazon. The addition of HDR is worth having, as is Atmos, but you’ll need the necessary equipment to take advantage of it. Considering the price there isn’t a huge amount to quibble over.”

We complimented the affordable cost at the original price, so you can imagine that we think it’s an absolute steal now it’s had a 44% discount.

If you’re looking to improve the smart skills of your TV, or simply fancy a cleaner interface than what your TV offers, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a fantastic option at a bargain price.

Looking for a different deal?

One of the limitations of the Amazon Fire TV Stick is that it’s restricted to HD streaming. If you’ve got a 4K TV and want to benefit from the higher resolution, then we recommend the Fire TV 4K instead, which has also seen a big Black Friday discount.

At just £34.99, the Amazon Fire TV 4K will be able to stream the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus in Ultra HD, giving your favourite TV shows and movies a massive visual boost.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

10 fantastic Black Friday cheap iPhone deals we’ve spotted so far

10 fantastic Black Friday cheap iPhone deals we’ve spotted so far

Lewis Painter 6 mins ago
Amazon’s Black Friday Photoshop deal is almost too good to be true

Amazon’s Black Friday Photoshop deal is almost too good to be true

Hannah Davies 12 mins ago
Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Save soundbars, wireless speakers and more

Best Sonos Black Friday deals: Save soundbars, wireless speakers and more

Kob Monney 23 mins ago
The rechargeable Xbox controller is cheaper than ever on Amazon

The rechargeable Xbox controller is cheaper than ever on Amazon

Ryan Jones 57 mins ago
Best Black Friday TV deals live: Save on OLED, Mini-LED and 4K TVs

Best Black Friday TV deals live: Save on OLED, Mini-LED and 4K TVs

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Garmin’s Apple Watch competitor is now a Black Friday steal

Garmin’s Apple Watch competitor is now a Black Friday steal

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.