Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is shockingly cheap in the Black Friday sale

Fancy giving your TV smarter skills? The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a superb option, providing access to all the best streaming apps and allowing you to use the Alexa smart assistant to navigate. Best of all, the Fire TV Stick is down to an all-time low price thanks to a 44% discount.

Pounce on the Amazon Fire TV Stick deal this week, and it will be yours for a bargain £24.99. That means you’ll make a £20 saving since the streaming stick usually retails for £44.99.

At such a low price, this is an absolute bargain considering all of the excellent features it provides access to, including HD streaming, HDR support, Dolby Atmos support and the Alexa Voice Remote.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is no stranger to big discounts, but this is the cheapest price we’ve seen for it in a long, long time, as illustrated in the above graph which tracks the price history over the past 30 days.

Is the Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote worth buying?

The middle-child in Amazon's Fire TV Stick range Pros HDR and Atmos support

Good picture quality

Lots of apps

Alexa remote

Improved interface Cons HLG not available

Fairly Prime-centric

Limited to 1080p

– Adds HDR and Dolby Atmos support to its feature set.

– The design is virtually the same as previous models

– The new interface is more customisable and offers more functionality.

– Wide range of apps available.

– HDR performance is effective and transformative

– Supports Dolby Atmos and provides a spacious presentation.

– Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote offers great value for its price.

When we reviewed the latest version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick back in 2021, we gave it a 4 out of 5 rating. In our verdict, we wrote:

“The Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote is another fine streaming player from Amazon. The addition of HDR is worth having, as is Atmos, but you’ll need the necessary equipment to take advantage of it. Considering the price there isn’t a huge amount to quibble over.”

We complimented the affordable cost at the original price, so you can imagine that we think it’s an absolute steal now it’s had a 44% discount.

If you’re looking to improve the smart skills of your TV, or simply fancy a cleaner interface than what your TV offers, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is a fantastic option at a bargain price.

Looking for a different deal?

One of the limitations of the Amazon Fire TV Stick is that it’s restricted to HD streaming. If you’ve got a 4K TV and want to benefit from the higher resolution, then we recommend the Fire TV 4K instead, which has also seen a big Black Friday discount.

At just £34.99, the Amazon Fire TV 4K will be able to stream the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus in Ultra HD, giving your favourite TV shows and movies a massive visual boost.

