Amazon’s discounted Fire HD 10 is a true Black Friday bargain

While we’ve seen some healthy discounts on Amazon’s older Fire tablets this Black Friday, the newer tech isn’t safe from a Black Friday price cut. In fact, Amazon has discounted its latest Fire HD 10 as part of its offering.

Despite the fact the tablet only came out in September 2023, Amazon has lobbed an impressive 43% off its £149.99 RRP that brings it down to a much more affordable £84.99. That’s available in any of the three colour options available, and although it’s the version with ads, you can pay £10 more (£94.99) to get the ad-free variant.

The Amazon Fire 10 HD (2023) boasts a number of improvements compared to its predecessor, with Amazon claiming that it’s 25% faster while also being 30g lighter. It also sees a slight bump in camera resolution, from 2MP to 5MP, which should improve the quality of your video calls.

Amazon also touts the 10.1in Full HD panel as being “2.7 times more durable than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8”, which sounds like it should be particularly convenient for parents.

While we’ve not yet had a chance to review the new Amazon Fire HD 10, Amazon’s customer product reviews certainly paint a positive picture of the budget-friendly tablet. With an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 from 46 reviews, customers were especially pleased with the quality of the product and the value for money it represents.

One Amazon review claims that the tablet is a “big upgrade from the older Amazon tablets” with “no issues and works perfect for the Kids Netflix and games at a reasonable price” while another claims that they “absolutely love it”.

