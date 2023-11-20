1More’s wonderful SonoFlow headphones are now even better value than before

Already great value-for-money at their RRP, the SonoFlow headphones from 1More have seen a further discount for Black Friday on Amazon, with an appealing 28% reduction.

Packed with really tons of great features, the 1More SonoFlow is recommended by us – and now even more so at the incredibly affordable price of £63.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

In her full-length review, senior staff writer Hannah Davies praised the all-round performance of the SonoFlow, from the sound to the strong battery life. For under £100, you’ll be hard-pressed to find better.

1More SonoFlow – Now Just £63.99 The 4 star rated 1More SonoFlow headphones can now be had for just £63.99 as part of the Black Friday sale on Amazon Amazon

Was £89.99

now £63.99 View Deal

While studio-quality and audiophile equipment can creep into the thousands of pounds, the SonoFlow offers cheerful but powerful performance when it comes to audio.

The SonoFlow’s sound is powered by a 40mm DLC (diamond-like-carbon) dynamic driver, which theoretically has a lot of tensile strength, making the sound production sharper and more responsive than a plastic equivalent.

In this case, that results in a bass-forward sound, with a lot of warmth that carries into the mid-frequency. We were also impressed by the clarity and detail of the sound, including vocally, which is a great gauge for overall quality. As an extra flourish, in-app equalisation via your smartphone can allow you to adapt the sound more to your liking at any time.

Sound quality is good, but for wireless headphones obviously designed to be taken out and about, other factors are important too – especially noise cancellation, weight and comfort, as well as the aforementioned battery life. So how does the SonoFlow stack up?

In terms of ANC, these headphones do the job very well. The sound remains immersive and encompassing in noisy environments such as the supermarket or train, and doesn’t even unduly sap the power. While we had more of an issue with the transparency mode, which didn’t lend itself to seamless conversation, the fundamental noise cancellation is excellent for under £100.

Design wise, the SonoFlow ticks a lot of boxes. Weighing in at 250g, significantly less than some of the competition, and with thick, soft memory foam padding on the earcups and headband, these are headphones you can definitely wear for long periods of time, be that travel time or a long call – speaking of, it boasts no less than five microphones for reliable clarity.

Adding to the long-session appeal is the excellent battery life, clocking in at 70 hours which is remarkably impressive. Even the charging speeds are great, able to provide five hours of listening from just five minutes of charge. Overall, if battery is a concern for your wireless headphones, then this pair will be a serious contender for you.

It should be clear by now that even at the full RRP, these headphones are real winners, worthy of our ‘Recommended’ badge. If you’re looking for a new pair of all-round headphones with great immersion and stamina then definitely check this deal out.

This article has been published in partnership with 1More. You can read about our partnership policies here.