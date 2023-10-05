Best Cheap Smartwatch 2023: Our favourite bargain wearables

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch but you don’t want to spend too much money then we’ve got you covered with our affordable picks.

Just like in the world of the best cheap smartphones, it doesn’t make sense to stress yourself out by going outside of your budget when there are tons of wallet-friendly smartwatches currently available.

Even though the most prolific wearables like the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro carry a hefty price tag, there are tons of budget competitors out there that in some instances, can even match or outdo more premium devices.

One issue however is that while it’s easier to point out the best smartwatch options from higher up the price chain (largely due to brand recognition), it can be tricky to know at first glance which budget buys are actually worth picking up. Luckily for you, we’ve put them to the test to bring you this definitive rundown of the best cheap smartwatches you can buy right now. If you want something more fitness oriented then you can also check out our run-down of the best running watches and the best fitness trackers.

How we test Find out more about how we test smartwatches Every smartwatch we test is used by the reviewer for at least a week, or longer if the battery life lasts beyond that point or we need more time to trial its features.



During testing we will check it for key metrics including app support, usability and battery life. If the device offers fitness, location or health tracking features we will also test these for accuracy and reliability.



For distance tracking we record how accurately the device recorded runs on tracks we know the length of. We also record how much battery is lost using things like in-built or connected GPS per hour. To check heart rate accuracy we compare the results recorded on the wearable to a dedicated HRM strap.



After recording the data we then pair it with our general experience using the wearable day-to-day, letting you know if it’s comfortable to wear or if we encountered unexpected bugs during use over the review period.

Fitbit Charge 5 Best cheap smartwatch Trusted Score Pros Vibrant colour display

Comfortable strap

Added ECG sensor Cons Screen responsiveness a little temperamental

GPS accuracy not great I know that some of you may decry the Fitbit Charge 5 as being more of a fitness tracker than a smartwatch and while there’s some weight to that argument, there’s no denying that the Charge 5 does so much right that it’s simply an easy wearable to recommend to most people. Fitbit has been gradually perfecting its wearable range for years now, and while the Fitbit Versa 3 is also a great option if you want a device that functions more like a typical smartwatch, the Charge 5 is cheaper and still carries many of the same great features. At its core, you’ll get key bits of smartwatch functionality such as incoming notifications, alarms, timers and ‘find my phone’, but the real meat here is in Fitbit’s operating system and accompanying app. There’s no shortage here of workouts to track, and Fitbit’s week-on-week style metrics are a lot easier for beginners to get into than the standard ‘reach this goal today’ method. The Charge 5 also boasts built-in GPS tracking which is still a novelty at its price point, and great for runners or cyclists who want to track their route and view their performance after the fact. There’s just a lot to like about the Charge 5, and given that it’s had a few price cuts since launch, it’s never been better. Reviewer: Michael Sawh

Full review: Fitbit Charge 5 Review

Oppo Band 2 Best smartwatch under £100 Trusted Score Pros Incredible value

Large, bright screen

Impressive automatic workout tracking

Great battery life Cons Bluetooth connection issues

Sleep tracking is all over the place

No built-in GPS In 2023, there’s no shortage of smartwatches that fall below the £100 mark but for our money, the Oppo Band 2 is a great go-to in this category. The device might appear unassuming but for its £59.99 price tag, it still manages to pack in tons of helpful features. One of the best things the Oppo Band 2 has going for it is its battery life, which Oppo claims is up to 14-days on a single charge (although we found this to be closer to 12-days after testing). Still, that’s more than enough battery to get you through the week and it easily puts some pricier smartwatches to shame. To our surprise, the Band 2 also features one of the best watch face libraries out there, being close in quality to what you’ll find from the likes of Apple and Samsung. You can even use AI to make a new watch face that’ll blend with the colours of your outfit on any given day. It’s all quite impressive and just not what one would expect for the price. The workout tracking also does a good job, and you can view your metrics clearly on the device’s bright 1.57-inch display. There’s unfortunately no GPS to speak of here and the sleep tracking is a bit of a mess, so if those are key concerns for you then you might want to check out the Fitbit Charge 5 instead. Reviewer: Thomas Deehan

Full review: Oppo Band 2 Review

Apple Watch SE 2 Best cheap smartwatch for iPhone users Trusted Score Pros Plenty of the best Apple Watch features in a cheaper package

Excellent software

Wide customisation options

Accurate tracking Cons Slow charging

No always-on display Compared to some of the options on this list, the Apple Watch SE 2 isn’t exactly among the most affordable out there, but it is the most affordable option if you have your sights set on picking up an Apple Watch. The SE 2 is still something of an anomaly from Apple, as it’s a great device in its own right and doesn’t come with a ton of caveats in the same way that the iPhone SE 2022 does. In fact, it boasts the same chipset found in the Apple Watch 8 (which launched at the same time as the SE 2). This means that you can expect high-end performance as you zip from one app to another before heading out on a run. It’s all seamless and ideally the option you’ll want to go for if you do use an iPhone. Because of the SE 2’s integration into Apple’s ecosystem, you can dive straight into applications like Siri and Apple Calendar, while also using Find My to locate your watch if you ever misplace it. Simply put, if your budget can stretch this far then the Apple Watch SE 2 is well worth picking up. Reviewer: Max Parker

Full review: Apple Watch SE 2 Review

Huawei Watch GT 4 Best looking cheap smartwatch Trusted Score Pros Attractive design

Slick Harmony OS watch software

Good battery life Cons New health and fitness features are a mixed bag

App store still doesn’t match rivals

Not a radical upgrade from GT 3 Again, much like the Apple Watch SE 2, the Huawei Watch GT 4 definitely pushes the boundaries of what constitutes a ‘budget’ smartwatch but at £229.99, it’s still cheaper than most of the mainline wearables. The reason why it’s included here is that if you want a cheaper watch that looks anything but, then the GT 4 is an easy one to recommend. With the GT 4, Huawei has leaned heavily into a new fashion-first approach to ensure that the device can be worn as an eye-catching timepiece when out and about, and not just when you’re at the gym There are two size options available (41mm and 46mm) and seven colourways thereafter, each of which not only looks unique but is varied enough from the others that there’s sure to be a particular style that suits you best. All of that style doesn’t get in the way of substance either as the GT 4 packs some impressive fitness tracking tech, including the new Stay Fit app which allows you to keep better tabs on your caloric intake. Unfortunately, because this is a Huawei watch, the GT 4 doesn’t have the same app functionality as the Apple Watch or even a Wear OS watch, but if you’re simply interested in something affordable that looks great and works well at the gym then this is your best bet. Reviewer: Michael Sawh

Full review: Huawei Watch GT 4 Review

FAQs Do Wear OS watches work with iPhone? Smartwatches utilising Wear OS 3 or higher no longer work with iPhone handsets. Do Apple Watches work with Android? Apple Watches are locked down to work exclusively within Apple’s ecosystem, and as such they will not pair with any Android phones.