Mass Effect Andromeda arrives in March 2017, and Bioware recently dropped five minutes of all new gameplay at The Game Awards, and it looks fantastic.
The new gameplay trailer is the most detailed look at Andromeda we've had yet, showing us combat, dialogue and vehicular exploration in all their galactic glory.
Andromeda will feature a brand-new cast of characters. That's right, no more FemShep. They will explore a beautiful galaxy as you befriend powerful new allies and make dangerous new enemies.
Mass Effect Andromeda release date – When is it coming out?
Many of us were hoping for a release date reveal to accompany the N7 Day trailer, but that sadly isn’t the case.
Bioware is yet announce a concrete launch date for Andromeda, but still appears to be aiming for a March 2017 release. With any luck, we won’t see any further delays.
The above tweet features an image from an Amazon listing that appears to say Mass Effect Andromeda will be playable on March 21, 2017. Could this be the official release date?
Mass Effect Andromeda Story – What's it about?
Prior to the impending Reaper invasion, in the year 2185, several bastions of species band together to form the Andromeda Initiative. The goal of this pact is to reach the Andromeda galaxy, making new alliances and discoveries along the way. You can check out a few more details below, courtesy of Game Informer:
"Founded in 2176 and launched in 2185, the Andromeda Initiative is a civilian, multi-species project created to send scientists, explorers and colonists on a one-way trip to settle in the Andromeda Galaxy. With powerful benefactors lending their support, the program has grown substantially in scope since its inception. The Initiative’s ultimate goal is to establish a permanent presence on the seemingly resource-rich frontier of Andromeda, and eventually create a reliable route between it and the Milky Way Galaxy."
You play as Scott or Sarah Riley, otherwise known as The Pathfinder, leading an elite squad of military-trained explorers across the Milky Way in search of Andromeda. It will no doubt be a fun, dangerous and compassionate adventure that will see you fend off galactic threats and form new relationships.
Mass Effect Multiplayer – Ties with the solo campaign?
According to the latest reports, Mass Effect Andromeda does indeed have a multiplayer component, and not only that, it'll tie into the solo campaign too.
How exactly this works remains unclear, but it seems there's a greater metagame in play in which the modes will all tie together. According to Game Informer, here's what is known thus far about multiplayer:
- Mission funds obtained in multiplayer have “tendrils going out into the rest of the game,” according to lead designer Ian Frazier.
- Players have the option to jump straight from the single player campaign into multiplayer via the pause menu.
- “You will have possibilities to send teams to complete kind of side missions, or to do it yourself in multiplayer,” producer Fabrice Condominas told GI.
- Finally, Bioware has stated there's no obligation to engage with multiplayer for those who prefer to just play the solo campaign “If you feel cheated, we’ve done something wrong,” Frazier says.
This contrasts to Mass Effect 3 where that game's multiplayer component had an affect on the game's ending.
Mass Effect Andromeda gameplay – How does it play?Andromeda will feature the same third-person template as previous games, complete with the moral decision making, dialogue choices and exploration that so many of us fell in love with back in 2007. It’s not all the same, however, with Bioware introducing a range of subtle yet impressive improvements to the overall experience. Now there’s a lot to get through here, so let’s start with the easy stuff: character creation.
Customization options for your character in Andromeda are vastly improved, you can even alter the appearance of your father and sibling, although not as extensively. Bioware is yet to reveal any specifics on creation tools, but we imagine they’ll be a vast array of faces, hair and races to choose from.
Mass Effect maintains its third-person combat with Andromeda, crafting a more confident identity with some finely tuned mechanics. Abilities are now hotkeyed instead of relegated to a cumbersome wheel, with cooldowns replaced by individual timers allowing for a clearer, more precise strategy in combat.
Game Informer’s hands-on time with Andromeda confirms it will feature a dynamic cover system similar to The Last of Us, meaning you won’t be fiddling about near walls in the midst of a firefight. Movement has been spiced up with the addition of a jetpack, letting you fly above enemies and across the battlefield with some daring new maneuvers. This should add an extra layer of verticality to combat and traversal that we haven’t seen before.
The class system from previous games has been removed completely. You begin the game with access to all avenues of progression, whether you want to be a Biotic, Soldier or Vanguard. This should give players ample room to experiment with different play styles without having to create a new character. Points can also be reconfigured in each playthrough, so you’re never stuck with a single loadout.
Ever since the first Mass Effect fans have clamoured for the return of the Mako, everyone’s favourite planet-hopping all terrain vehicle. The Nomad is your vehicle of choice this time around, and what it lacks in firepower it more than makes up for in speed. You can use The Nomad to navigate planets in search of story missions, side quests and general points of interest. Oh, and it be customized, too!
The Tempest is the name of our ship, replacing the iconic Normandy as a general base of operations for you and your crew. Walking about The Tempest will be a completely seamless experience, lacking any loading screens as you navigate different rooms and floors. The galactic map has also been overhauled, providing a genuine sense of movement as it soars across the galaxy.
Now it wouldn’t be a Mass Effect title without some serious decisions to be made, although Andromeda is making some brave yet welcome changes. The Paragon/Renegade system from previous games is gone, replaced by a system with far more subtlety and nuance. You will be forced to read the mood of tense situations, picking dialogue choices that reflect real feelings as opposed to a generic red/blue moral choice.
Andromeda’s multiplayer will take the form of a four-player co-operative mode that is a more refined iteration of Mass Effect 3’s addictive horde offering. Microtransactions will be fuelled by an in-game currency, eliminating the need to spend any real money. Bioware plans to introduce custom missions with unique modifiers after launch, ensuring the multiplayer has a long and prosperous lifespan.
Mass Effect Andromeda Trailers – How does it look?
Despite being announced several years ago, we’ve only seen a few detailed clips of Mass Effect Andromeda.
The most recent trailer is easily the most impressive, revealing an abundance of details we’ve been waiting months for.
N7 Day 2016 trailer:
PlayStation Meeting 4K trailer:
Mass Effect Andromeda Special Editions – What’s in them?
Andromeda is a big release, so it makes perfect sense for EA and Bioware to release a shiny new special edition to mark the occasion.
The Mass Effect Andromeda Collector’s Edition in exclusive to GAME in the UK, and will cost you £279.99 for the full package.
Electronic Arts has also listed a Deluxe Edition for Andromeda that includes the following content:
- Pathfinder casual outfit
- Scavenger armor
- Pathfinder Elite weapon set (4)
- Pet Pyjak (monkey)
- Digital soundtrack
- Multiplayer Deluxe Launch Pack - $5 value
Humberto Adan Herrera Cosio
April 19, 2013, 3:47 pm
What if the Stargazer scene of ME3 doesn't happen in this galaxy?
I hope that in the next ME they find a Mass Relay that goes beyond the Milky Way, where we get to explore that new galaxy. It'd be perfectt IMO
Camtastic H
April 19, 2013, 6:50 pm
I'm reasonably certain we will get a side-story and in my opinion we will be playing as Commander Shepard's Clone from the Citadel DLC sometime during those 6 months between ME 2&3
The13Inquisitor
April 20, 2013, 2:33 am
That would be a very interesting story, though with so much of the Milky Way unmapped due to the 'don't open dormant relays' rule, it'd be just as possible to stay in the Milky Way and keep things fresh.
Somehow, I reckon Destroy is going to be the canon ending.
Rado ElKrekie Kondač
April 20, 2013, 12:01 pm
SPOILER
Weren't all relays destroyed?
Darrius Howard
April 20, 2013, 2:25 pm
please bioware do NOT go backwards, no prequel, there's not much elbow room when you do that because all of the gamers know what it leads up to. further into the future is a great way to go more "reach and flexability"
Jess
April 20, 2013, 3:26 pm
The EC changed the outcome to "badly damaged", since it was theorized in the Arrival DLC that destroying the Mass Relays could wipe out the galaxy.
Jess
April 20, 2013, 3:27 pm
That sounds amazing, tbh. Bioware, pay attention!
Jess
April 20, 2013, 3:27 pm
Destroy with enough EMS, I hope! ;)
G. Wakeling
April 20, 2013, 4:28 pm
Great ideas! I seriously want a prequel of some kind......making a sequel basically makes any decision we made at the end of ME3 redundant. Those choices caused such controversy in themselves, that I hope Bioware don't decided to do it again. They'd only be able to take ME4 in one direction from the endings....what happened if people chose other options? i.e. synthesis.
Guest
April 20, 2013, 9:32 pm
i would want to see something like you can be the main charicter or make your own, but in make your own you can pick the race, gender, hight, body style ( scronny to muscular ) and a casual armor editor. to make custom outfits, also a co-op campain would be sick, in cutsenes make another guy who cant die untill maybe the ending and when your friend joins there the other guy, kinda like carver in dead space 3. because i am a turian fan girl and i would like to make a fanfic garrus's sister as my char
cdog21
April 21, 2013, 1:45 am
Batman and Tomb Raider work as prequels because they're just another mission or adventure in a series of missions and adventures. There is no ending to Lara Croft or Batman, or at least one hasn't been created yet.
In Mass Effect we know how things ends. To go back to a point prior to that ending is a waste of time because we already know how things will play out everytime. That's the problem with having an enemy that affects things on such a large scale. No matter how far you go back the stories will all wind up being the same, at some point in time the Reapers will come and wipe everyone out.
ME4 NEEDS to be a sequel or it's going to wind up being a boring entry in the Mass Effect series.
cdog21
April 21, 2013, 1:47 am
If you go far enough in the future, the choices won't make much of a difference anymore. Synthesis will amount to nothing more than texture changes for everything.
Actionable Steps
April 21, 2013, 4:10 am
How about no more Mass Effect games and they make a new game with a new setting! Oh sorry I forgot this is a cash cow...
Humberto Adan Herrera Cosio
April 21, 2013, 4:43 am
Only with low EMS they get blown up. With high EMS, any choice, the relays are indeed damaged but salvagable still. They will be fixed.
myTerminal
April 22, 2013, 5:46 am
You might want to review:
Its "Shepard", not "Shepherd".
Timothy Wickett
April 22, 2013, 5:48 pm
no it depends on the ending you chose if you pick synthesis then they aren't destroyed at all
Timothy Wickett
April 22, 2013, 5:51 pm
My opinion is that BioWare should definitely explain the aftermath of the reaper invasion stand point and that it should be based of how you ended Mass Effect 3 because as we all know there was 4 different possible endings(the 4th being you could shoot the child) and it should explain what happens to the crew of the Normandy and you should be able to choose what race you play as because I'm sure every Mass Effect fan member has enjoyed the multiplayer on ME3 where you could play as other races. Oh and definitely add Co-Op campaign
CHECK3RS
April 23, 2013, 1:37 pm
im personally hoping the story continues with shepard if possible. i know it is a long shot but i just hope they do not even to play as him, but a prequel will cause a bit of a stir among ME gamers such as i even with the long history portrayed in ME games including multiple wars. i cant see how a first contact war comes close to saving the universe. with the ending of ME3 you cant back track easily. not to mention the characters you kind of get "attached to" it would be a dissapoint to see if they just wipe out every single character we have come to love. -CHECK3RS
Camtastic H
April 23, 2013, 2:07 pm
They are, Bioware Edmonton they group who developed ME 1-3 has shifted development of ME 4 to Bioware Montreal so they can work on a whole new mega project http://www.pcgamer.com/2013/03...
svchost
April 23, 2013, 5:39 pm
They are going to have a seriously difficult time making this game series more epic than the previous one.
svchost
April 23, 2013, 5:41 pm
With the reapers being gone, maybe they'll start getting cocky and opening dormant relays?
svchost
April 23, 2013, 5:42 pm
Mass Effect is an amazing universe. I could read books, comics, watch shows and play games about this universe all day long.
svchost
April 23, 2013, 5:44 pm
The choices were so similar, they could write a story broad enough to handle it. Personally, I wish they would've done what they said they were going to do, which is to have dozens of wildly varying endings, and then just choose one canon ending for the new series.
svchost
April 23, 2013, 5:46 pm
The endings were so similar that they would barely even have to address it. It could amount to slightly varied dialogue choices and slightly varied art assets. Or, they could just choose one canon ending and force everyone to stick with it. This is, after all, a new series. No reason why you HAVE to be able to bring over your save from the previous games.
svchost
April 23, 2013, 6:00 pm
Whatever they do, I want more explorability and openness, larger and more varied locations, more non-critical but meaningful side mission, etc.
.
Mass Effect 1 felt like this big open expansive universe you could just explore, but much of the areas were vacant and desolate, and many (certainly not all, but many) of the non-mission assignments felt very cookie-cutter, with stories that really didn't really invoke much of anything. They felt a little cheap and cardboardy at times. They should've scaled back the expansiveness and the volume of assignments and focused on making more interesting and meaningful assignments. Still a 10/10 though, in my mind, especially for a first attempt.
.
Mass Effect 2 scaled the world back quite a bit, I feel too much, but added more ability to randomly explore *populated* areas, pick up random assignments that may or may not have much action, but actually felt like they had some kind of meaning behind them usually. But a serious downfall was that it felt really felt kind of constrained, just in terms of explorability. Still good enough to earn a 9.5/10, but I wish it had more explorability.
.
Mass Effect 3 felt incredibly constrained. I understand why it was like that, but it doesn't mean I have to like it. I understand that because they're at war, you don't have time to do random missions to help somebody like the Patriarch, or help some fan see the error of his ways so he doesn't get himself killed in a firefight, but completely eliminating assignments really rubbed me the wrong way. As a result, the game felt very on-rails and not very explorable. Still though, great game, great story up until the end.. I give it a 9/10, but just barely. It's almost an 8.5.
.
I hope the next game is closer to a mix between Mass Effect 1 and Mass Effect 2. I want to see lots of explorability, big open areas, but areas with populous that you can interact with in meaningful ways, I don't want to be heavily restricted on where I can and cannot travel to. I want much of the Citadel to be open and accessible to me. I want a good solid balance between quantity and quality. I don't want to feel like I am being forced in some direction either.