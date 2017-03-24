Google Assistant lands on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

The Google Assistant is continuing to infiltrate large swathes of the Android user base, as two OnePlus handsets become the latest to get the AI assistant.

A tweet confirmed that OnePlus 3 and 3T owners can now use the assistant that was, until recently, limited to Google’s own handsets – the Pixel and Pixel XL.

Owners of these two OnePlus devices are still somewhat late to the party as Google Assistant has been cropping up on various other Android devices in recent weeks.

Related: Pixel problems

It began rolling out to all Nougat and Marshmallow phones earlier this month, but plenty of people probably haven’t even noticed it’s there, as it silently replaces the former Google Now.

The assistant, which debuted on the Pixel and Pixel XL last year, differs to Google Now in that it's that bit more clever and able to offer a wider range of services.

Assistant springs to life using the same ‘OK, Google’ command as Google Now, and responds to questions in the same way.

Where it differs is in the AI department, making more extensive use of Google's AI algorithms than Google Now.

It isn’t just Android phones that have access to the technology either. The Google Home speaker, Android Wear 2.0 devices, and the Nvidia Shield Android TV box all support it ,too.

What's the most useful thing about Google Assistant? Let us know in the comments below.