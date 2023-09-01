Sony Xperia 5 V vs Xperia 5 IV: 4 things you need to know

Sony has just announced the Xperia 5 V, the latest version of its compact flagship smartphone and the replacement for the Xperia 5 IV.

Sitting below the Xperia 1 V, and above the cheaper 10 series, the Xperia 5 line offers many of the flagship features in a smaller body.

This remains a high-end phone, with a high £849/€999 price – although that is slightly cheaper than the original RRP of the Xperia 5 IV. So, how do the two phones compare? Let’s have a look at some of the most notable differences.

The camera picks up some big changes

Sony often focuses on camera upgrades for its high-end Android phones, and that’s the case with the Sony Xperia 5 V.

One of the biggest differences between the Xperia 5 V and the outgoing Xperia 5 IV is the number of camera sensors.

The newer model actually ditches one, meaning it has just two rather than three. While this might seem a downgrade on paper, Sony has upped the megapixel count of the secondary camera from 12MP to 48MP and allowed it to move between 24mm and 48mm focal lengths by cropping into that high megapixel sensor. We’ll have to see how this works in practice when we get our review units in to test.

The main camera remains at 12MP and, like Xperia 5 IV, can shoot 120fps footage.

You’ll find a smattering of upgraded camera-related software features on the Xperia 5 V that aren’t available on the Xperia 5 IV. First up a selection of six creative looks that can be added to photos as they’re taken. These go beyond standard filters and shouldn’t affect detail.

There’s also a new app called Video Creator which can automatically build short videos by combining multiple clips, adding music over the top and more. Those creative looks mentioned above can be used here too, and it supports footage up to 4K 120fps. Sony claims to have improved the bokeh mode too, giving photos a much more natural background blur.

There’s a new processor for improved performance

Arguably the most predictable change is that the Sony Xperia 5 V adds a faster internal chipset – moving from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to the newer, faster and, in our tests, more reliable 8 Gen 2. While this isn’t a reason to upgrade if you plumped for the Xperia 5 IV, it is a benefit if you’re trying to decide between the two.

The rest of the specs are very much the same. Both phones have 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 5000mAh battery. The display also seems exactly the same, so expect a 21:9 6.1-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution.

Sony_Xperia 5 V

Sony has improved the speakers on the Xperia 5 V

If you’re streaming a load of Netflix content on your phone without headphones, the Xperia 5 V could be for you. Sony has said it has drastically improved the front-firing stereo speakers here for more dynamic and powerful sound when compared to the Xperia 5 IV.

A smattering of design changes – and a new colour

The Xperia 5 V looks very much like its predecessor, however there are a few differences. For one, the newer model is slightly heavier (172g as opposed to 183g) and thicker. The lack of a third sensor on the back also gives the camera housing a slightly different look. Sony has also tweaked the colouring, pushing the colour of the phone over the camera bump to give it a more unified look.

Sony_Xperia 5 V

There’s a new blue colour, which looks to replace the green option for the Xperia 5 IV. We saw some images of the blue model during a briefing ahead of launch and it does look a very tasteful hue.

Both phones have an IP65/68 rating, however, the Xperia 5 V should be a little more durable thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 glass used. The Xperia 5 IV used the older Gorilla Glass Victus.