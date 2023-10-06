Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Samsung Galaxy S23: What’s the difference?

Samsung has launched yet another smartphone in 2023, this time with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE taking the spotlight.

Those unfamiliar with the FE branding may not know how this phone differs from the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 phone. Is it better, more affordable or exactly the same?

To clear up the confusion, we’ve created this comparison guide to show exactly how these two phones differ, so you can know for sure which is the better buy for your money.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is more affordable

The first thing to clear up is that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a lower price than the standard Galaxy S23 phone. That means it’s best to view it as a more budget-friendly alternative rather than a souped-up model like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a launch price of $599/£599, and so occupies mid-range territory. Meanwhile, the vanilla Galaxy S23 had a launch price of $799.99/£849, and so is considered a high-end phone instead.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a number of better features than the FE model in order to justify that price jump, which you can check out below.

Get the Pixel 7 for almost half the price of the Pixel 8 Amazon is selling the Pixel 7 for £396, which is almost half the price of the Pixel 8. Amazon

Save £204

Now £396 View Deal

Galaxy S23 is more powerful

The most important difference you need to factor is that the Samsung Galaxy S23 has a more powerful chip in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is one of the most powerful processors you can currently find inside an Android phone.

For comparison, the Galaxy S23 FE features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the USA, and an Exynos 2200 chip everywhere else. These processors launched in the previous generation, and so lag behind the performance power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 inside the Galaxy S23.

That’s not to say that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is slow – those are still perfectly fast chips for normal use. But if you crave the highest level of performance possible, then the Galaxy S23 is your best bet.

The Galaxy S23 SE is a larger phone

You’d assume that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 SE would share the exact same design, but that’s not the case. The latter is actually larger, both in terms of screen and dimensions.

The Galaxy S23 SE sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, while the Galaxy S23 is limited to a smaller 6.1-inch panel. Both have the same 1080 x 2340 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate though, so the picture quality shouldn’t differ.

Those who like small phones may be put off by the Galaxy S23 SE though. It measures in at 8.2mm thick and weighs a hefty 209g. For comparison, the Galaxy S23 is only 7.6mm and is lighter at 168 grams. So when deciding between the phones, it is worth determining whether you prefer a larger screen or a lighter design.

Samsung Galaxy S23 SE

Galaxy S23 SE has a larger battery

One of the key advantages of having a bigger phone is that it usually features a larger battery. That’s the case here, with the Galaxy S23 FE featuring a 4500mAh cell, which makes the 3900mAh battery of the Galaxy S23 seem small by comparison.

It’s unwise to assume this means the Galaxy S23 SE is guaranteed to have a longer battery life, as other factors such as the processor’s power efficiency can have an impact. But it’s still an advantage in favour of the SE model.

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S23, we found that the phone would usually get to 11pm with about 25% battery remaining. That’s a perfectly reasonable result, so the Galaxy S23 certainly didn’t have a short battery life. We’ll only be able to determine the stamina of the S23 SE model once we call it in for testing.

Ultrasonic vs optical fingerprint sensor

One key difference that’s easy to miss is that Samsung has opted for an optical fingerprint sensor for the Galaxy S23 FE, which isn’t quite as advanced as the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S23.

There are a number of disadvantages for optical compared to ultrasonic. Firstly, optical isn’t quite as reliable for registering your fingerprint, especially if your hand is oily or dirty. And secondly, it’s easier to trick an optical sensor via a high-resolution image of a fingerprint, making ultrasonic the more security-tight option. You can read more about the differences in our Ultrasonic vs Optical guide.

It looks like Samsung has opted for the less reliable and secure optical scanner for the Galaxy S23 FE in order to keep the cost as low as possible. There’s no reason to be too concerned about this, as most Android phones still use an optical fingerprint sensor. But if you want the best reliability and security, there’s no doubt that the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S23 offers the superior experience.