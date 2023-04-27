Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) vs BlackShark V2 Pro (2020): Should you upgrade?

Razer has just announced a new BlackShark V2 Pro (2023). It may not be a new fully-fledged BlackShark V3 Pro, but there are some significant upgrades from the 2020 model. Here are the key differences.

We’re big fans of plenty of Razer peripherals, like the recent BlackWidow V4 Pro that received a Trusted Recommends 4-star review from us, as well as a 4-star review for the original BlackShark V2 Pro (2020). Razer makes an ungodly amount of different add-ons and this latest headset has the tough task of replacing one of its most popular offerings.

The BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) has, evidently, not warranted Razer going the whole hog and changing the new to V3 Pro. The look is basically identical so that could give some indication why. Nevertheless, there are some important upgrades, a couple of which could make swapping your 3-year-old headset – if you’re the proud owner of the 2020 model – for the newer edition.

Whether you’re a casual player who likes some luxury in your gaming setup or a serious player of eSports titles, the new Razer headset has a lot to offer. We’ve put it up against the previous version to see what’s new, read on for the lowdown.

A big upgrade for the microphone

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’re already beavering away with our review of the new BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) and that’s where we’ll truly put the microphone through its paces but, based on specs, it should see a huge upgrade.

The new tech is dubbed Razer Hyperclear Super Wideband. The key difference, up against competitors and its predecessor, is that it sports a 32KHz sampling rate compared with 16KHz. Razer says the difference should represent richer, clearer and more natural audio. We received a demo in the briefing and the case was a convincing one.

The new model costs more

The older model is available for £179.99/£179.99/€209.99 but you can pick it up for much cheaper elsewhere, given it’s been around for three years now.

The BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) has gotten a price bump up to £199.99/$199.99/€229.99. It’s not a massive increase, especially given the timeframe between these models. However, with the older model down below £150 at third-party retailers, the V2 Pro (2023) and its new features have plenty to prove.

A key change, that likely impacted price, is a revamped clamping force and reinforced headband strengthened sliders for additional security and comfort.

Battery life gets a huge boost

Razer is touting a massive jump in battery life for the BlackShark V2 Pro (2023). With advancements from brands like HyperX and its up-to-300-hour Cloud Alpha Wireless headset, the increase makes plenty of sense.

The new model is set to come with up to 70 hours of battery when connected to your device via the 2.4GHz HyperSpeed dongle and, even higher, at up to 90 hours via Bluetooth. Up against the BlackShark V2 Pro (2020) set, that’s a mammoth boost from its up-to-24-hours spec. The new headset will also give you up to 6 hours of gameplay from just a 15-minute charge.

There are new connectivity options

If you’re a Razer-invested sleuth, you may have noticed something we’ve already mentioned is another new feature for the BlackShark V2 Pro (2023). That’s Bluetooth 5.2. The connectivity technology was absent on the previous model, leaving you to use the 2.4GHz dongle or, to play nice with devices where the dongle couldn’t go, plug in a wire. With Bluetooth, you can use this wirelessly alongside the wide range of devices that support the tech, like the Nintendo Switch OLED.

And, thankfully, Razer has saddled this headset with the old crony that is Micro USB. You’ll be getting the spry USB-C this time around. Keep an eye out for our full review, where we’ll put all these newfangled features through their paces and see if the upgrade is worth your cash.