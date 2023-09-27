Ray-Ban Meta Glasses vs Echo Frames: Who does smart specs best?

Amazon has just announced an update to its Echo Frames line, but will Ray-Ban and Meta be able to give them a run for their money?

The smart glasses sphere is steadily growing larger over time, with even more companies throwing their hats into the ring.

Amazon has recently announced its latest addition to the Echo Frames range, with the Echo Frames 3rd generation. Meta and Ray-Ban have also combined forces to create the latest Ray-Ban Meta Glasses.

The Echo Frames 3rd Gen don’t have an official release date just yet, but they are currently listed for $299.99/£247.06 on the Amazon website. The Meta Glasses are available to pre-order from today, and available to purchase from October 17th. The starting price for the Meta Glasses will depend on which style you go for, but the base model starts at £299/€329.

With all that said, here are all the key differences between the Echo Frames 3rd Gen and the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, so you can make an informed decision on your next wearable.

Echo Frames come with Alexa

The Echo Frames are, unsurprisingly, powered by Amazon’s own Alexa. Users can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts and Audible audiobooks and in the same vein as other Alexa-powered products, control smart devices in your home.

The Meta Glasses come with a companion app. The app can be used to control the pictures taken via the camera – which we will touch on later. There is no option to speak to a smart assistant or control the glasses using your voice, meaning that you will have to consult the app or the device itself.

Image Credit (Amazon)

A 12MP camera on the Meta Glasses

The Meta Glasses come with a 12-megapixel sensor embedded inside the frame. The camera can be used to take Full HD (1080p) pictures as well as videos. Users can even live stream their videos directly to Facebook or Instagram, with the option to edit and share media content through the dedicated app, too.

Amazon opted not to include a camera within the Echo Frames, meaning that users will not have the option to take any photo or video content via the glasses themselves.

Support for Bluetooth multipoint on the Echo Frames

The Meta Glasses come with support for Bluetooth 5.3 as well as Wi-Fi 6. The Bluetooth connection will allow users to link up their glasses with their handset.

Amazon took this one step further by introducing a multipoint Bluetooth connection. A multipoint connection allows for two devices to be connected to the Echo Frames at once, so you can switch between a phone call on your phone to watching a video on your laptop without needing to manually reconfigure your connection.

Image Credit (Ray-Ban and Meta)

Better battery life on the Echo Frames

Amazon claims that the Echo Frames can provide up to six hours of continuous media playback or talk time at 80% volume, or up to 14 hours of battery with moderate usage. Until we test out these glasses for ourselves, we can’t make any comments on the Echo Frames endurance, but it looks like they should be able to last for most of the day, depending on use.

The Meta Glasses fall short in area in comparison, with a quoted battery life of just four hours on a single charge, depending on use. Ray-Ban and Meta do mention that these glasses can be charged up to the full battery in 75 minutes, but it looks like they won’t come with nearly the same endurance as their Amazon rival.