Rabbit r1 vs Humane AI Pin: What’s the difference?

People have been vying to create the successor to the smartphone for a while now, with two companies in particular recently having launched their solutions.

The Rabbit r1 is a pocket-size device running its own LAM that was introduced at CES 2024 and sold out of its first and second batches in a matter of days, but how does it compare to the wearable Humane AI Pin that launched in November 2023?

Scroll down to discover how these two devices compare.

The Humane AI Pin attaches to your clothes

One of the more obvious differences between the Rabbit r1 and the Humane AI Pin is how they’re designed to be held or worn.

As you may have already gathered from its name, the Human AI Pin is a device designed to be pinned to your chest. You can then interact with the touchpad on your chest, the Laser Ink Display on your hand or use voice commands to control the pin.

The Rabbit r1 looks a bit like a modern foldable flip phone, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. However, unlike these phones, the pocket-sized device doesn’t unfurl to reveal a larger display. Rather, the Rabbit r1 is designed to be controlled using an analog scroll wheel, a push-to-talk button and your voice.

Unlike the Humane AI Pin, the Rabbit r1 slips into your pocket, making it less of a fashion statement and a bit more subtle to carry around.

Rabbit r1

The Rabbit r1 interacts with apps on your behalf

The Rabbit r1 runs on Rabbit’s own operating system, Rabbit OS, which is powered by a LAM (Large Action Model). The LAM allows Rabbit OS to understand how you use apps and services and learn to complete tasks such as booking a flight, editing images on Photoshop and streaming music and movies on your behalf.

Supported apps include ones that deal with food, rideshare, map, shopping, travel, music, generative AI and more.

All you need to do is sign into each app once through the Rabbit Hole web portal to hand over control and then ask the Rabbit r1 to complete a task using your voice.

You can also manage your preferences and personal information and view your past interactions with the Rabbit r1 through the Rabbit Hole.

The Humane AI Pin turns your palm into the screen

The Humane AI Pin works a little differently than the Rabbit r1.

Rather than hand over all control to a LAM, the Human AI Pin allows you to complete actions with your voice or using a Laser Ink Display projected onto the palm of your hand.

You can tilt and roll your hand to interact with the display and close your fingers to make a selection, or touch, tap and swipe on the device’s touchpad on your chest to answer calls, control the volume, snap photos and more.

The AI Pin can take over in some instances. For example, you can cut down on notifications by only allowing select contacts to call and message you.

Humane AI Pin

The Humane AI Pin can summarise conversations

One interesting feature on the Humane AI Pin is “catch me up”. Say this phrase and the AI Pin will sift through your texts and calls and offer up a brief summary of everything you’ve missed.

The AI Pin is also able to craft messages that sound like you from a simple voice command and translate languages in real-time.

The Rabbit r1 is significantly cheaper

The Rabbit r1 is priced at $199, while the Human AI Pin will set you back $699.

Of course, both of them are more affordable than many high-end smartphones. However, if you’re not ready to put your phone down just yet, these devices will probably be an additional expense on top of the phone you already own.