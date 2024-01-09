What is the Rabbit R1? The AI-powered device lighting up CES explained

What is the Rabbit R1? There’s a new AI-powered handheld touchscreen device that wants to free you from a sea of apps and services and unify the experience. Here’s what you need to know.

CES 2024 has been a very AI-heavy show, with a lot of the major manufacturers showcasing new artificially intelligent software tools.

However, one start-up has emerged from relative obscurity to steal the Las Vegas headlines with a piece of handheld hardware that might have a shot at replacing the phone one day.

The Rabbit R1 is a $199 handheld device, which runs on its own OS called the Rabbit OS. As well as that, it features a bespoke large language model called a Large Action Model (LAM).

Rabbit R1 software

The purpose behind that large language model isn’t akin to ChatGPT or Google’s Bard, for example. The idea is to interact with all of your favourite apps for you and break away from the massive array of apps we have to download to our phones and mobile devices.

The company says LAM will observe your habits within the app – i.e. playing a song through a music streaming app – and then repeat them. The goal is for AI to interact with apps in the same way we humans do.

The Rabbit OS software would take heed from the LAM’s interpretation of the steps needed to carry out the action and then without you having to download the apps themselves.

“LAM fundamentally removes the need for users to download and use multiple apps on their devices, and instead proactively carries out the tasks on such apps for them,” a press release says.

The Rabbit OS uses what it calls “rabbits” – they’re what the company calls personal AI agents assigned to the various tasks. This, in theory, enables it to go beyond the more simple requests associated with most voice assistants.

“rabbit OS, on the other hand, can handle most of one’s digital errands – from simple tasks like searching for up-to-date information to complex tasks such as thoroughly researching and booking options for upcoming travel, or filling a virtual grocery store cart and completing transactions at check-out,” the press release continues.

The hardware itself has a rotating camera called the “rabbit eye” as well as a scroll wheel to navigate through cards presented on the touchscreen. There’s also a press-to-talk button for the voice commands.

Rabbit R1 specs

Hardware wise there’s a 2.28 touchscreen, a MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM. It’s also got a SIM-slot for cellular capabilities. The battery is said to last all day and there’s a USB-C port for charging.

Price and availability

The Rabbit R1 costs $199. The company says it will be available to buy in the UK at some point (price yet to be determined), but goes on sale in the US today with shipping in March.