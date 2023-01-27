PSVR 2 vs Meta Quest Pro: What are the big differences?

With the release of the PSVR 2, it’s time to ask how this new VR headset compares to what’s come before.

Sony has been gearing up to release its latest headset with the PlayStation VR 2. It is already available to pre-order from the PlayStation website with the full launch coming on 23rd February 2023.

But with the addition of a new PlayStation headset, we have to ask how it stacks up against the other VR headsets on the market. One of the most popular VR devices is the Meta Quest Pro, which sits above the Meta Quest 2.

The Meta Quest Pro headset features mixed reality and face tracking via inward-facing cameras and has been imagined more so as a virtual office for people to meet and discuss ideas rather than a dedicated gaming device, although it does have support for various games. This is unlike the PSVR 2, which has been designed with gamers specifically in mind.

If you’re interested in learning more about each VR headset and how they compare, make sure you read on, as we’re going to be going through all the key differences so you can decide which VR solution is best for you.

The PSVR 2 has a higher refresh rate

Refresh rate is very important when it comes to VR, as manufacturers need to ensure that the images appearing on screen are fluid and moving at a realistic pace, so as not to break the immersive experience.

The refresh rate of the PSVR 2 can be configured to either 90Hz or 120Hz. These speeds should ensure fast motion and reduce the risk of motion sickness while playing, and it should allow any PSVR 2 games to run very smoothly.

The Meta Quest Pro features a 90Hz refresh rate. 90Hz is what you should be aiming for when purchasing a VR headset, as it should be fast enough to provide an immersive experience without issues like screen tearing occurring. Since this is not a dedicated gaming headset it does not need to achieve a 120Hz refresh rate, especially since it likely won’t be running tasks that are as graphically intensive as triple-A games.

Image Credit (Sony)

You need a PS5 to use the PSVR 2

Unlike the Meta Quest Pro, you will need to purchase a PS5 or a Digital PS5 to play the PlayStation VR 2. This may make it more difficult for VR enthusiasts to play the PSVR 2, as it needs another piece of hardware to operate.

It’s also worth noting that the PSVR 2 will not work with a PS4 console, unlike the original PSVR. This means that any PS4 owners will need to upgrade their console if they want in on the action.

The Quest Pro is a standalone headset, meaning that you will not need any external hardware to use it. Meta has claimed that this headset has been designed for both professionals and enthusiasts, with an easy set-up.

Image Credit (Sony)

The Meta Quest Pro is more than double the price of the PSVR 2

VR headsets are generally expensive devices, so it’s no surprise that both of these headsets will cost you a pretty penny. However, the PSVR 2 headset is a lot more affordable than its Meta rival, which may make it the more popular headset over time.

The PSVR 2 is already available for pre-order from the PlayStation store and will be shipping on February 22. The launch price of the PSVR 2 is $549.99/£529.99/€‎599.99.

The Meta Quest Pro, meanwhile, is already available to buy from the Meta store since it launched last year in October. It can be snatched up for $1499.99/£1499.99/€‎1799.99.

Looking at these prices, we can see that the Meta Quest Pro costs more than double what the PSVR 2 costs. However, since you do need to purchase a PS5 or a Digital PS5 to use the PSVR 2 that will also up the price, but it should still come out as more affordable than the Quest Pro.

However, the high price may also be due to the nature of this headset, since it has been designed to be used in office spaces and by professionals rather than strictly for entertainment.

Image Credit (Meta)

The PSVR 2 features a better screen

Sony has gone all out when it comes to the screen on the PSVR 2 headset. It features OLED HDR technology and a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye, with a 110-degree field of view overall.

The Quest Pro is still impressive, but it does not quite hit the same levels as the PSVR 2. It features an LCD display, a 105-degree field of view and an 1800×1920 resolution per eye.

The inclusion of an OLED HDR display on the PlayStation headset should provide better colour accuracy and sharpness than what LCD can provide, and the high resolution of each eyepiece should reduce issues like the screen door effect, wherein you can see certain pixels on screen while wearing the headset.

Moreover, while the field of view on the Quest Pro is only slightly lower than the PSVR 2, it means that users will not be able to see as much of their surroundings during, which may result in a less immersive experience overall.