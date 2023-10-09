Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 8 vs Galaxy S23: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Google recently launched the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but how does the Pixel 8 compare to Samsung’s own Galaxy S23?

Keep scrolling to learn how these two smartphones compare when it comes to their designs, cameras batteries and more. 

The Galaxy S23 comes in more colours 

The biggest difference you’ll notice at first glance is the range of colours available for each smartphone. 

The Pixel 8 is available in three finishes, Hazel, Obsidian and Rose, with the selection more neutral than the recent Pixel 7a

The Galaxy S23, meanwhile, comes in six shades, including Lavender, Cream, Phantom Black, Green, Lime and Graphite. This means you have a bit more choice when it comes to the finish of your phone. 

Pixel 8 PR shoot
Google Pixel 8

The Pixel 8 has a brighter screen 

One key upgrade coming to the Pixel series this year is the Actua display on the Pixel 8 and the Super Actua screen on the Pixel 8 Pro. 

Actua essentially refers to the brightness of the Pixel display, with the goal being to keep HDR images looking true to life even when the screen is in direct sunlight. In fact, the Actua screen on the Pixel 8 is apparently 42% brighter than that on the Pixel 7

The Pixel 8 has a brightness of 1400 nits with HDR and can reach up to 2000 nits at peak brightness. The Galaxy S23, meanwhile, has a maximum brightness of 1250 nits or 1750 nits when playing HDR content, though we found the S23 to be bright, vivid and easy to use in direct sunlight regardless of these differences. 

The Galaxy S23 has a telephoto camera 

Both the Pixel 8 and the Galaxy S23 include 50-megapixel wide angle cameras and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. However, only the Samsung phone comes with a telephoto sensor, making it the stronger choice for shooting objects that are far away. 

The Galaxy S23 is equipped with a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and support for 3x optical zoom. 

Samsung Galaxy S23 in hand
Samsung Galaxy S23

The Pixel 8 has a bigger battery 

The Pixel 8 packs a larger battery than the Galaxy S23, making it the stronger choice if battery life is a priority for you. 

The Pixel 8 has a 4575 mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging and 18W wireless charging, whereas the Galaxy S23 sticks with a 3900 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. 

The Galaxy S23 can capture 8K video 

Moving back to the cameras, it’s important to consider video quality when picking up a new phone – especially if you’re an avid TikTok or Instagram Reels poster. 

The Galaxy S23 supports 8K video at up to 30fps or 4K at up to 60fps, while the Pixel 8 tops out at 4K/60fps.

