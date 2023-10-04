Google recently unveiled its latest range of flagship smartphones, including the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro.

One feature exclusive to the Pro model is the new Super Actua display, but what does that mean? Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Google’s newest screen technology.

What is a Super Actua display on the Pixel 8 Pro?

Super Actua is a display technology by Google that first launched on the Pixel 8 Pro in October 2023.

Super Actua essentially refers to the brightness of the phone screen and the Pixel 8 Pro boasts the brightest display on a Google phone yet. The goal of a Super Actua display is to keep HDR images looking true to life even when the phone screen is in direct sunlight.

Google also announced the Actua display on the regular Pixel 8 during the launch. According to the company, Actua “gives you real-world clarity” and the screen on the Pixel 8 is a huge 42% brighter than that on the Pixel 7.

So, how bright does a screen have to be to be considered Super Actua?

If we look at the spec sheet for the Pixel 8 Pro, we can see that the phone has a brightness of up to 1600 nits with HDR and up to 2400 nits at peak brightness.

Comparatively, the Pixel 8 has an Actua screen and is capable of reaching up to 1400 nits with HDR and up to 2000 nits at peak brightness. We assume a Super Actua display is one capable of outshining these figures when it comes to brightness.

Despite the disparity in brightness, both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro offer a smooth scrolling and gaming experience with refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Both phones also include OLED display tech and support a 1000000:1 contrast ratio with full 24-bit depth for up to 16 million colours.

However, the Pixel 8 Pro has a larger 6.7-inch display, whereas the Pixel 8 sticks with a smaller 6.2-inch screen size.