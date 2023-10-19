OnePlus Open vs Google Pixel Fold: How do they compare?

OnePlus recently announced its first foldable, the OnePlus Open. Here’s how it compares to the Google Pixel Fold.

The Open is a book-style foldable with a dual-screen design comparable to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Huawei Mate X3 and the Google Pixel Fold. This guide, in particular, will cover how the Open compares to Google’s first foldable.

The OnePlus Open has a larger cover screen

The OnePlus Open has a more spacious external cover screen at 6.31 inches compared to the Pixel Fold’s smaller 5.8-inch cover screen. The Open’s cover screen is also higher resolution, with both the inner and outer displays boasting 2K resolutions and 120Hz refresh rates.

The Pixel Fold also supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate on both screens, but the cover screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2092 making it FHD+, while the inner folding display has a 2208 x 1840 resolution.

Both foldables pack a huge array of cameras

If there’s one thing we expect when we review a Pixel phone, it’s great cameras and the Google Pixel Fold is no exception.

We found the cameras on the Pixel Fold to be some of the best around on a foldable phone. The triple array includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera. On top of this, there’s a 9.5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel inner camera for joining video calls.

However, the OnePlus Open could give it some competition when it comes to its telephoto skills, in particular.

The Open’s camera is comprised of a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 6x in-sensor lossless zoom for capturing better images from afar. The selfie cameras are also huge, with a 20-megapixel sensor on the main display and a 32-megapixel sensor on the cover screen.

The OnePlus Open offers faster charging

While the OnePlus Open and the Pixel Fold share similar-sized batteries, the Open beats the Fold when it comes to sheer charging time.

The OnePlus Open supports 67W SuperVOOC charging, making it possible to charge the battery fully in 42 minutes.

The Pixel Fold, meanwhile, caps out at 30W charging which we found to be quite slow compared to other fast charging phones. In fact, it took us an hour and a half to reach 100% battery on the Pixel foldable in our tests.

The Google Pixel Fold has excellent Pixel software

Aside from cameras, the Pixel’s other major strength is its software. Android is made by Google, meaning you can expect the smoothest experience and most timely updates on the company’s own Foldable.

The OnePlus Open is also an Android device but, in this instance, the phone runs a modified version designed by OnePlus called OxygenOS. One of the benefits of this is that it allows OnePlus to introduce unique features, such as the new Open Canvas feature, which allows windows to be stretched and resized as desired for better productivity.

The OnePlus Open is cheaper

With a starting price of $1699/£1599/€1799, the OnePlus Open costs $100/£150/€100 less than the $1799/£1749/$1899 Pixel Fold, making it the more affordable option of the two foldables.