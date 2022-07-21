What is Pixel’s Magic Eraser?

Here is everything you need to know about Google Pixel’s Magic Eraser, including how it works and which devices support it.

As some of you may already know, the latest Google Pixel lineup of phones came with myriad features, including Real Tone, Motion Mode and Face Unblur.

But one of the most popular add-ons introduced is arguably Magic Eraser, a camera feature that allows you to remove unwanted elements from your pictures without the need for a third-party app.

For everything you need to know about the Magic Eraser tool, keep reading.

What does Magic Eraser do?

As previously mentioned, Magic Eraser can erase unwanted elements from your photos, whether that be a passer-by or a lampost. It can be found in the Google Photos app.

During our testing of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, we found that the feature often worked very well, with our Editor Max Parker claiming that this is a feature he will use often.

It works thanks to Google’s own machine learning and artificial intelligence, removing undesirable objects from shots and replacing them with colours and details that exist in the background already.

It’s also shockingly easy to use the tool, as you can simply select the object you want to remove and press the Magic Eraser button. Sometimes, Google will even prompt you to remove certain objects in a photo that could be distracting or ruin the shot, suggesting that the AI is skilled enough to spot disturbances on its own.

On occasion, Magic Eraser won’t work as well, since it can sometimes unnaturally warp the background of a shot. However, for the most part, it works very well and is a handy add-on and perfect for anyone that’s looking for an Instagram-worthy shot.

Which devices support Magic Eraser?

At the moment, the Magic Eraser feature can technically only be found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. It has not been introduced to the Pixel 6a or any other recent Android phones.

However, anyone that owns an older Pixel phone, including the Pixel 5, Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 can take advantage of the feature, provided the device is running on Android 12.

Does Magic Eraser work in real-time?

No, this feature does not work as you are taking the photo, though you can touch up any existing photos you have in the Google Photos app, no matter when the photo was taken.

You also can send photos taken on a different phone, like the iPhone 13, to a Pixel 6 series phone and use the Magic Eraser app that way, meaning that you don’t need to worry about taking the photo you want to edit specifically on a Pixel handset.