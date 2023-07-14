Nothing Phone (2) vs OnePlus 11: Which upgrade is worth it?

Nothing has just announced the Nothing Phone (2), but is this new handset enough competition for the iconic OnePlus 11?

We want to take a closer look at both the Nothing Phone (2) and OnePlus 11 handsets to see what features separate the two phones and which is the better buy for your needs.

OnePlus 11 has a higher-resolution display

The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2414×1080 resolution. It has an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz, meaning that the refresh rate can jump up during intensive tasks and drop low to save battery when needed. It has HDR10+ support and a reported peak brightness of 1600 nits for HDR content.

The OnePlus 11 comes with the same 6.7-inch display but has a higher resolution of 3216×1440. It uses a Super Fluid AMOLED screen and has the same 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The inclusion of a higher resolution and AMOLED technology means that the OnePlus 11’s screen looks crisper and sharper, important for anyone that wants to watch video content on their mobile device.

OnePlus 11. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 8+ 1

The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, while the OnePlus 11 opted to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Out of the two, the OnePlus 11’s chip will have more power, with Qualcomm claiming that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 delivers upgrades to the AI, camera and connectivity.

The boosted power of the OnePlus 11 will likely be most noticeable for mobile gamers since that requires more power than day-to-day use. If you want the most raw power, the OnePlus 11 will be the way to go, but the Nothing Phone (2) will still be more than capable of running general tasks.

The OnePlus 10T with 256GB storage, 150w fast charging drops to lowest price As part of its Black Friday sales, Amazon has slashed £140 off the £729 RRP of the OnePlus 10T, bringing it down to a very tempting £589. That’s a 19% saving. Amazon

Save £140

£589 View Deal

OnePlus 11 has more camera sensors

Both handsets have an impressive camera array, but the OnePlus 11 has packed more sensors onto the rear. It comes with a 50-megapixel main sensor, 48MP 115-degree ultrawide sensor and a 32MP 2X portrait tele camera. The inclusion of three sensors and features like optical zoom helps the OnePlus 11 to cover all bases, with our review claiming that all sensors perform well in low-lit environments.

The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor as well as a 50MP 114-degree ultrawide sensor. It comes with an advanced 18-bit ISP (image signal processor) that allows the handset to process camera data up to 4,000 more than its predecessor. The inclusion of 50MP sensors should allow for sharp and crisp imagery, although the lack of a tele sensor may make objects far away from the camera harder to perceive.

Nothing Phone (2). Image Credit (Nothing)

5000mAh battery on the OnePlus 11

The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 4700mAh battery, with Nothing claiming that it can reach a full charge in 55 minutes. It has support for 15W wireless charging as well as 5W reversible charging.

One of the best things about the OnePlus 11 is its battery efforts. It comes with a large 5000mAh battery with support for SuperVOOC fast charging, with our review finding that it can reach a full charge in just 27 minutes and 50 seconds. It also managed to last up to two days depending on the usage, making it an ideal handset for anyone who frequently forgets to charge up their devices.